TCL Honors NXT in Fashion Winners Category in Partnership with Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising





Advanced FIDM fashion design students created award-winning designs with TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablets IRVINE, California., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CTL a leader in display technology for smartphones, tablets and feature-rich connected devices, today announced the three big winners of its official partnership with the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Angels for the NXT in fashion program.

TCLxFIDM NXT winners in the fashion competition with the judges.

At the start of the semester, TCL gifted students in FIDM's Advanced Fashion Design program the unique TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet so they could sketch their designs for their final project, FIDM's first fashion show. March 29. A renowned jury evaluated their designs and awarded cash prizes, provided by TCL, to the best designers. A grand prize of $10,000 was distributed: Ash ($1,000), Cam Wilson ($2,000)and the winner Ronald Harris Jr. ($7,000). The jury consisted of alumni and notable figures from the fashion industry, including: Candice CuocoProject Runway finalist and current VP of Creative at Frederick's Hollywood and House of Desire; Godoyformer Netflix Next in Fashion contestant and creator of RuPaul's Drag Race; Marina Toybinaseven-time Emmy Award-winning costume designer; Trinidad GarciaNavy veteran and owner of Trinidad3 Jeans; TJ Walker, FIDM faculty member and co-founder of Cross Colors and Black Design Collective; and TCL Social Media Manager Kaylaynn McAdams. “I am very happy that my design was recognized by the NXT in Fashion judges,” said Ronald Harris Jr.TCL first place winner NXT in fashion program. “Having my hard work validated by the judges means a lot to me. I plan to use the prize money to treat myself to a vacation and produce my next collection using the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet .” NXTPAPER technology uses a proprietary combination of software and hardware to provide a more comfortable, natural look and feel. Unlike traditional LCD displays, the NXTPAPER 11 has a matte finish and textured screen to deliver a paper-like experience more familiar to creators. Additionally, the screens reduce harmful blue light by up to 61%, which is an added benefit for designers who often stare at screens for extended periods of time. “Seeing these students use our technology to succeed in their fields helps reaffirm our commitment to living up to our Inspire Greatness brand philosophy,” said Ian Nichols, Director of Marketing at TCL. “We are incredibly proud of how NXT program in fashion was able to support the future generation of artists and designers. » A recap of the NXT in Fashion program can be viewed on TCL's social media channels. Facebook , Instagram , X , Tic Tac And Youtube including the winning designers, plus the latest news from TCL. About Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising

FIDM(Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising) is an internationally renowned college with more than 70,000 alumni. A private specialized professional training institute, FIDM is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College & University Commission (WSCUC) and the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD). FIDM's degree programs are designed to enhance a variety of educational backgrounds and prepare students for the global fashion, technology, beauty and entertainment industries. The college is headquartered in the city center Los Angeles, California. About TCL Communication

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. With a mission to deliver 5G to all, TCL Communication helps its customers “inspire greatness” in their lives through cutting-edge technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication. About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest growing consumer electronics companies and a leading global manufacturer of televisions and mobile devices (TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For over 40 years, TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers around the world, with products sold in over 160 countries around the world. North America, Latin America, EuropeTHE Middle East, Africa And Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from televisions and mobile phones to audio devices and smart home products. For more information on TCL devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html . TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. SOURCE TCL North America

