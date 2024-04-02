Drew Barrymore's Daughter Surprised Her By Trying On Her Wedding Dress





Drew Barrymore's kids are already raiding her closet. On Monday's episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the talk show host revealed that her eldest daughter, Olive, 11, recently surprised her with a trip down memory lane, trying on Barrymore's bride dating back to her marriage to ex-husband Will Kopelman. 2012. “The other night I came home and was told Olive had a surprise for me,” Barrymore, 49, told the audience. “And so I walked into the room and there she was, in my wedding dress. On Monday's episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 49-year-old host revealed that her eldest daughter, Olive, surprised her by wearing her wedding dress. Drew Barrymore/Instagram Barrymore married her ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2012 and the two divorced four years later in 2016. Drew Barrymore/Instagram I looked at her and I was like, 'Oh my God, you're so beautiful,'” the actress said of Olive's surprise. Drew Barrymore/Instagram Although it could easily have been a difficult moment for the Charlies Angels actress, who finalized her divorce from Kopelman in 2016, her initial reaction was gentle rather than shocked. I looked at her and I was like, 'Oh my God, you're so beautiful.' Seeing her wedding day look carried by her child was extra special since the star was pregnant with Olive when she walked down the aisle. I say, you know, this is actually technically the second time you've worn this dress because you were six months old in my belly when I wore it. And I'm saving it for you and your sister. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Kopelman and Barrymore also share another daughter, 9-year-old Frankie. Although the former couple remain on good terms, the star has been open about how difficult the breakup was for her. I really didn't take the divorce well, she told Willie Geist during her appearance on Sunday Today in 2020. I took it very badly. Even now, I'm just like, oh, this is such a painful thing. In 2023, when speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Barrymore also opened up about her post-divorce drinking, saying that at one point the situation got so bad that her therapist stopped. Barrymore has been open about her breakup, telling Willie Geist in 2020 that I really didn't take the divorce well. MovieMagic At one point, his post-divorce drinking became so bad that his therapist stopped. REUTERS Earlier this year, Barrymore opened up about how her children sometimes used her past against her when discussing appropriate outfits, pointing out that their mother was once on the cover of Playboy. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images “He just said, I can’t do this anymore,” she told the publication. “It was really because of my drinking. I said, I understand. I've never respected you so much. You see, I'm not getting better. And I hope that one day I can regain your trust. Barrymore has also opened up about being a mother to her two daughters and, earlier this year, revealed that sometimes her children used her past against her when they argued over what they were allowed to wear. My daughter wants to wear a crop top, she said while speaking to Christina Aguilera, who appeared as a guest on the show. I'll say no, and I'll leave, you were on the cover of Playboy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/04/02/style/drew-barrymores-daughter-surprised-her-by-trying-on-her-wedding-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos