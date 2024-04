Katy Perry wears a mesh dress at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry knows how to turn up the heat! The singer walked the yellow carpet of the 11th edition of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a barely-there look. Building on her bold style, Perry wore an ensemble consisting of a mesh dress that highlighted her black bra and underwear tied together with red bows and paired with scrunchie knee-high boots. Perry, 39, who presented at Monday's awards ceremony, accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses. She completed the look with gorgeous wavy hair and natural makeup with a smoky eye. Katy Perry attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, 2024.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The red carpet look comes nearly a month after Perry made waves with a corset and thong-revealing lace-up skirt at the 2024 show. Billboard Women in Music Awards. Katy Perry arrives at the iHeartMusic Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024.

Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Firework singer has won several iHeartRadio Music Awards in the past. At the 2023 ceremony, she won preferred residency for Play, her 2023 concert series in Las Vegas. Katy Perry at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty

This year's iHeartMusic Awards entrants include fellow presenters Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson and JoJo Siwa. GloRilla, Jared Leto, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more are also expected to make appearances. Stars including Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll and Tate McRae are expected to perform. Katy Perry at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March 2024.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Taylor Swift leads this year's nominees with nine nominations in total. Jelly Roll, SZA and 21 Savage all have eight nominations. Green Day and TLC will be on hand to receive iHeartRadio's historic awards. Beyoncé is set to receive this year's Innovator Award just days after the release of her breakthrough country album, Cowboy Carter. Additionally, Cher will appear as the recipient of the 2024 Icon Award. The 77-year-old singer has sold over 100 million records throughout her career and remains the only artist to have a No. 1 single on a label. Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on April 1 from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

