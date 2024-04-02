Fashion
Reese Witherspoon's short-sleeved dress is a spring must-have
Scrolling through Reese Witherspoons' Instagram page will lead you to one conclusion: she's definitely in spring mode.
Recently, The morning show The actress showed off flowy styles and we noticed she's favoring one particular trend: short-sleeved dresses.
In a Instagram post To commemorate her birthday on March 22, Witherspoon wore a pastel pinstripe short-sleeved dress with a V-neck. Short-sleeved dresses are stylish and practical for this time of year, offering more coverage than tank dresses or strapless without being too restrictive. Plus, they're easy to wear every day, whether you pair them with sneakers or sandals.
If you're looking for new spring dresses, consider adding these short-sleeved options from Amazon, Nordstrom and Madewell to your wardrobe, prices start at $30.
Reese Witherspoon Inspired Short Sleeve Dresses
- Anrabess Short Sleeve Slit Maxi Dress$29.69 with coupon ($52.99); amazon.com
- Old Navy Defined Waist Midi Dress$44.99; oldnavy.gap.com
- Prettygarden floral bohemian wrap dress$47.99; amazon.com
- Prettygarden Floral V-Neck Wrap Dress$47.99; amazon.com
- Banana Republic Factory Tie-Waist Poplin Midi Dress$70 (original $140); bananarepublicfactory.gap.com
- Everlane The Daytripper linen shirt dress$89 (original $118); everlane.com
- Madewell mid-length shirt dress$128; nordstrom.com
- Everlane Le Rêve Short Sleeve Dress$83 (original $128); everlane.com
- Madewell Collar Buttoned Mini Shirt Dress$118; madewell.com
- Banana Republic Laurel Linen and Cotton Utility Dress$150; bananarepublic.com
Prettygarden floral bohemian wrap dress
For those feeling inspired by Witherspoons' sky blue V-neck dress, we found an option on Amazon that looks very similar. The dress has short ruffled sleeves, an A-line hem so it moves with you, and an adjustable belted waist that flatters your shape. It is available in 40 colors and patterns.
Anrabess Short Sleeve Slit Maxi Dress, $30 with coupon
This short sleeve dress has no zippers or buttons to put it on, and you're ready to go out. Its maxi length makes it an ideal choice for cooler spring days, and you can layer it under a denim or leather jacket to dress it up or down. The side features a split hem for added breathability and it even has pockets.
A five star review called the dress super comfortable and flattering and right now it's only $30.
Madewell Collar Buttoned Mini Shirt Dress
Shirt dresses were a big trend for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence last year. This short-sleeved Madewell dress has a button-down silhouette and the oversized collar adds a casual touch. It can be worn to lunch or to the beach as a cute cover-up. In addition, it has two functional side pockets.
In the last week alone, more than 2,000 Madewell shoppers have added the dress to their cart. It is available in khaki and black.
Dress season is officially here. Keep reading to see more short-sleeved dresses inspired by Witherspoons' latest spring looks.
Old Navy Defined Waist Midi Dress
Prettygarden floral v neck wrap dress
Banana Republic Factory Tie-Waist Poplin Midi Dress, $70 (Save 50%)
Everlane The Linen Daytripper Shirt Dress, $89 (Save $29)
Madewell mid-length shirt dress
Everlane The Dream Short Sleeve Dress, $83 (Save $45)
Banana Republic Laurel Linen and Cotton Utility Dress
