La'Toya Nicole Fletcher models inclusivity in the fashion industry





La'Toya Nicole Fletcher began modeling in 1999 while she was a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and has been doing it ever since. This summer she's spearheading Birmingham Full Figured Fashion Week. My inspiration, of course, was Beverly Jensen, Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks. I remember sitting in my brother's hair salon every Saturday when I was a teenager, looking at all the models like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Fletcher said. And they are 5 feet 9 inches, 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall. And here I am, 5 feet 3 inches tall. But I have always admired beauty. Fletcher taught college and university and said teaching was his gift, but fashion was his passion. And it remains her passion, no matter what size clothes she currently wears. We love eating here in America, especially here in Birmingham, Alabama, she said. So I feel like people are accepting who they are. They understand the evolution of the fashion industry. With this change comes more opportunities for plus-size models like her. I went through a terrible divorce in 2016. I was twice as big. When I started modeling, I was a size 8 at first. And then I got a size 16. And now I'm a size 20,” Fletcher said. But I'm here to tell you, being twice my age, at 47, that it can be done. I have graced the covers of the third and fourth largest plus-size magazines in the world. She says that overall, the industry is more inclusive today. So fashion has changed. The body has changed, and the society is now embracing these curves and loving these curves.” And so, that's what I want you to know: No matter what size you are, no matter what size you are, what race you are, what color you are, what ethnicity you are, there is a platform here for you. And she wants to give that same platform to more women and even men. and children in Birmingham. I also owned a magazine. And I also managed other models and taught other models and talent as well, Fletcher said. The reason I started this was because I noticed that here in Birmingham, Alabama, there are a lot of talented people who aren't necessarily discovered or don't have the platform that gives them allows them to showcase their talents.Birmingham Full Figured Fashion Week is coming to the Magic City in June. But first, there will be a citywide modeling casting call on Sunday, April 7th. Altovise McCloud is the modeling coordinator for Birmingham Full Figured Fashion Week. Make sure you go out dressed all in black. Make sure your clothes fit; you have your heels on. Make sure you have your heels black or nude. We want men, women, everyone ages 5 and up to come out,” McCloud said. We also have some great, phenomenal local boutiques that will be featured during fashion week, like the Pink Ice boutique and The Walk In Closed, both located in Bessemer, Alabama, Fletcher said. Fletcher then added that designers come to Birmingham from New York, Chicago and Atlanta and will look for models for their shows. Fletcher is not only before -guardian; she uses some of her fashion sensibilities to give back. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for cash-strapped students. For more information on scholarships and modeling auditions , you can visit birminghamfullfiguredfashionweek.com for more information.

For more information about scholarships and model auditions, you can check out birminghamfullfiguredfashionweek.com for more information.

