What's behind DTC's sudden obsession with independent fashion

Last year, Warby Parker released the Flippies, two-in-one hinged sunglasses designed by Jimmy Fallon himself. Along with the usual boost in sales from celebrity endorsement, the campaign, featuring the late-night host posing amiably in different colored sweaters to match the multi-colored frames, not-so-subtly reassured fans potential customers unfamiliar with the eyewear startup. that it was as common as any pair they could buy at Lenscrafters.

For his latest collaboration, Warby appears to be boosting his indie cred.

Last month, the eyewear maker teamed up with New York-based clothing brand Theophilio, best known for designer Edvin Thompson's Caribbean-inspired ready-to-wear, to launch a pair of designer sunglasses. retro inspiration.

We are a brand built on word of mouth and it remains one of the main drivers of our customer acquisition strategy. These collaborations help, said Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker. Hopefully they will get new and existing customers to think this is smart, this is smart.

Warby Parker isn't the only direct-to-consumer brand to recently take this approach: Also in March, Everlane launched a collection of some of its best-known styles, remade with the womenswear designer's signature prints based in London, Marques Almeidas, and made from dead stock. fabric. This was the first collaboration of the core brands.

There is a long history of big fashion brands partnering with smaller brands. These partnerships allow incumbent operators to score interesting points while newcomers gain access to a large audience. What's changed is who counts as an incumbent: It wasn't long ago that companies like Everlane and Warby Parker were challengers, not heavyweights looking to address new players. public.

The concept isn't entirely new: Allbirds collaborated with Rosie Assoulin in 2022 and London-based designer Olivia Rubin in 2023, while Bonobos teamed up with menswear brand Thaddeus ONeil in 2018. Warby Parker has previously worked with small brands like menswear brand Noah and handbag maker Edas, along with Fallon and influencer Emma Chamberlain.

However, these latest mergers come at a critical time for mature brands in the DTC sector. Warby Parker and Everlane avoided the worst of category bankruptcy. The Warby Parker store expansion helped it increase sales and increase margins, and in 2023, Everlane returned to profitability and generated a modest increase in sales last year. But like many brands, they are under pressure from investors to find ways to increase sales without sacrificing profits. Besides being cool, brands like Theophilio and Marques Almeida are inexpensive to use, at least compared to a digital ad campaign (or Fallon, for that matter).

It's no coincidence that you're seeing partnerships…starting to surface between multiple DTC brands, said Taryn Jones Laben, founder of consulting and investment firm IRL Ventures. The broader environment and capital constraints [is] forcing DTC brands to innovate and evolve their playbook in an economically efficient and capital-light manner.

Achieve Relevance

In their early days, DTC brands gained notoriety through digital advertising. By withdrawing from marketing, they reduced their losses, but also their influence with consumers. Everlane, for example, saw its earned media value, a measure of buzz on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, fall 32% year over year in 2023, according to the influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ, as fewer users post specific posts about Everlanes products. .

The older you get, the more you struggle with authenticity, said Dylan Carden, a research analyst at financial services firm William Blair. You're wondering how to expand your awareness, and how you expand your awareness in a really tricky way.

Collaborating with an independent brand won't lead to an influx of new customers, but it can help rebuild and strengthen some of that last connection. The promise of something out of the ordinary can also give consumers a reason to visit DTC brand stores, a particular boon for Warby Parker, which has more than 200 locations.

Really interesting content and really interesting collaborations can be a great way to retain and reconnect with customers who might not have thought of you in a while, Laben said. Selling to a customer you have already acquired is obviously the most effective sale you can make.

If done well, a collaboration can also generate revenue, i.e. unpaid media. The Everlanes Marques Almeida collection received a glowing review from The Cut, which praised several pieces and reprinted glowing comments users had left on Everlanes' Instagram. It was the first time in nearly two years that the publication wrote an article exclusively about the brand (in 2018, when Everlane fever was at its peak, the company was featured in about a dozen such articles) .

This generation of executives leading these brands has a sense of how the broader landscape is starting to relate to them, said Brent Vartan, managing partner at investment firm and creative agency Bullish. A big part of being a brand is understanding not only exactly what you're selling, but exactly what that means to people.

Long-term benefits

Collaborations between brands are not without headaches. Products produced through these partnerships often generate lower profit margins because they are generally one-off. Giant brands like Nike also have larger marketing budgets to get the most out of their product partnerships. This is one reason why smaller brands tend to be approached for collaborations, rather than incentivized.

So far, Everlane's collaboration has made more noise than Warby Parker's, generating about nine times the media impact value, a measure of engagement across social media and other sources within two days following the launch, according to data from social media analytics firm Launchmetrics.

Emerging designers also have many advantages.

Theophilios Thompson said he appreciated the ability to take the lead in designing the frames for the Warby Parker collaboration and would ask for the same level of autonomy in future collaborations. Marques Almeida has seen a boom in its own direct-to-consumer business, as more consumers visit their e-commerce site to purchase pieces from the collaboration.

It is not only a destination for our [Everlane] collections, it’s a destination for other types of products, said Marta Marques, co-founder and co-creative director of Marques Almeida. Hopefully this gives us a different type of platform and authority as a brand.