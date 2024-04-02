Drew Barrymore reacts emotionally to her daughter wearing her wedding dress





Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Drew Barrymore has shared her emotional reaction to the moment her daughter tried on her wedding dress. The Monday April 1 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, The actress described seeing her eldest daughter, Olive, 11, wearing the wedding dress she wore to walk down the aisle to marry her father Will Kopelman in 2012. The other night I came home and was told that Olive had a surprise for me, Barrymore recalled. And so I walked into the room and there she was, in my wedding dress. And I looked at her and I was like, Oh my God, you're so beautiful. The talk show host continued: Here I go: This is actually technically the second time you've worn this dress because you were six months old in my belly when I wore it. And I'm saving it for you and your sister, referring to her nine-year-old daughter Frankie, also with Kopelman. For the ceremony, Barrymore wore a custom Chanel gown featuring feathers, tulle and a black satin sash. The couple divorced in 2016. Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, from 1994 to 1995, and Tom Green, from 2001 to 2002. During another episode of her talk show, Barrymore explained that she felt a sense of shame over her multiple divorces. I felt so ashamed about the divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, I don't want to feel this way anymore. And it just slipped my mind, she said. When she thinks about divorce today, she sees it as a way to save the precious asset we have on this planet, which is only our time. And when you're really in a situation that's not functioning in the optimal way that it hopes and wants to be, we accept it and we improve our quality of life by moving forward. Divorcing now, for me, I'm not ashamed of that. I feel totally liberated, she added. Because of her newfound positive outlook on divorce, the talk show host later praised the concept of Lopez's music video for her song Cant Get Enough, which showed her wearing a wedding dress with multiple brides and grooms, like a referring to all the grooms she had. his personal life. Jlo, I love you, Barrymore said. I really appreciate, once again, [for] you bring empowerment where most people feel ashamed. We've all been in it. So go ahead JLo. Barrymore was also recently praised for her simple home, as she told her fans how much she loved being a happy little hermit. She shared a recent video on TikTok to showcase the different rooms in her house. Her footage was also featured on viral audio on the app, in which actress Michelle Keegan and broadcaster Fearne Cotton describe how much they love staying at home. I know everyone thinks it's boring, but actually it's not, Barrymore wrote in the text of the video, which recites audio about time spent at home. It's the least boring thing. I'm a really happy little hermit. I like being at home. I never want to go anywhere.

