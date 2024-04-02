Who are the best fashion influencers on Instagram? 4 to watch, including a retired Chinese doctor and a data scientist

Various fan accounts @gallianoarchive, @prada.archive, @mcqueen_vault pay nostalgic homage to the fashion houses.

Third-party accounts can act as de facto voices for certain brands @newbottega for Bottega Veneta, for example, as the creative director Matthew Blazy chose not to have an official Instagram account as part of the label's marketing strategy.

Here are some of the fashion accounts we think are worth following:

Qin Huilan caused a sensation during Paris Fashion Week in March. Photo: Instagram/@i_doctor_qin

@i_doctor_qin

Qin Huilan, a 73-year-old retired doctor turned influencer, caused a stir during Paris Fashion Week in March when she walked the runway for Miu Miu .

Qin, who has worked in a hospital for his entire professional career, has often prioritized practicality over style when it comes to fashion, because no matter what you wear to work, there is always a doctor's coat that covers everything .

It was only after she retired and moved to Shanghai to be closer to her youngest son that she embarked on a more fashionable journey.

It started with borrowing jackets from his son's wardrobe; A big fan of Prada, he had a large collection. He began acting as his mother's style advisor.

It wasn't long before the mother-son duo took to the streets of Shanghai, where they photographed her in a selection of looks from seasons past.

A look at Qin's Instagram page. Photo: Instagram/@i_doctor_qin

Qin has built an online following obsessed with the way she styles Prada for her, age is no barrier as she regularly wears shorts, miniskirts and heels.

At the Pradasphere II 2023 exhibition in Shanghai, where Qin was spotted wearing a gold satin Prada jacket, a casting call arrived on Instagram from industry powerhouse Ashley Brokaw, who was looking for interesting faces to feature in a Miu Miu 2024 fashion show. It was a real Cinderella moment.

Qin posted after the show: Before the age of 70, I only cared about my patients as a doctor. Who would have thought that at 70 years old, I would be here on the podium today?

@databutmakeitfashion

Founded by Mad Lapuerta, this account takes decidedly unchic numbers and applies them to current fashion trends.

Some of his eye-opening discoveries: skinny jeans It may not be cool, but interest in these products actually increased by 50.2% in January 2024; quiet luxury maybe that's the buzzword of the day, but the popularity of logos increased by 7% during the fall/winter 2023 season.

Creator of the Instagram account @databutmakeitfashion, Mad Lapuerta is a graduate of Harvard University. Photo: LinkedIn

A graduate of Harvard University, Lapuerta wants to bring logic and reasoning to something inherently subjective, as she stated in an online interview with Vogue.

Lapuerta injects humor into his posts by presenting facts and figures through memes that evoke pop culture classics such as Gossip Girl, Sex and the city And The devil wears Prada.

Most recently, she scraped X (formerly known as Twitter) to see who actually won the Superbowl, ranking American football players' finish outfits. The answer, by the way, is San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey with his oversized Herms Birkin bag.

For those who want to know the color of the season, according to this data scientist, it's olive green which is up 19 percent.

Beka Gvishiani at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Getty Images

@stylenotcom

Founded in 2021 by Beka Gvishiani, then an industry outsider with no access to fashion shows, this account documented in its first articles what it described to the New York Times as things that no one talks about and who, at some point, are pretty stupid.

The account name, Style Not Com, is a play on Style.com, a now-defunct website that aficionados visited for the latest fashion show images, show reviews, and information about the casting.

Gvishianis' account began to gain traction, earning him invitations to events. Today, he is a regular at fashion shows, sitting in the front row, from where he informs his subscribers of locations, first looks and notable events.

The tone he maintains is always positive and upbeat, and he often celebrates behind-the-scenes figures in the industry. For example, Jonathan Ros, director of public relations at the communications agency Lucien Pags, receives a call on his birthday.

Although he rarely shows photos or videos of the events he describes Pharrell Attending the Dior show right now, you'll have to look elsewhere for photographic evidence. Gvishianis' content is increasingly popular as an industry news source for his spirited headlines.

@checkthetag

If you want to know immediately which celebrity is wearing what, chances are Check The Tag has all the answers.

The account was launched in 2016 by Brazilian sisters Kathleen and Wenny Miozzo, based in Rio de Janeiro, who worked as translators. Later they were joined by Thomas Monks, based in the United States. The trio records every look worn by celebrities, paired, where possible, with an image of the same look from a runway show.

Although their audience isn't huge, a number of industry heavyweights rely on them for their speed and precision, often jewelry, bags and shoes are all credited alongside the main outfit.

To optimize their effectiveness, the account has gradually established relationships with brands, but also with powerful stylists like Law Cockroach Karla Welch and Kate Young, who often send credits in advance to their clients.

Don't expect to come here for commentary on looks beyond an annual roundup of the best. We catalog fashion, Kathleen Miozzo said in an interview.