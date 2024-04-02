Fashion
Who are the best fashion influencers on Instagram? 4 to watch, including a retired Chinese doctor and a data scientist
Various fan accounts @gallianoarchive, @prada.archive, @mcqueen_vault pay nostalgic homage to the fashion houses.
Here are some of the fashion accounts we think are worth following:
@i_doctor_qin
Qin, who has worked in a hospital for his entire professional career, has often prioritized practicality over style when it comes to fashion, because no matter what you wear to work, there is always a doctor's coat that covers everything .
The rise and fall of an unlikely influencer highlights the plight of China's elderly
The rise and fall of an unlikely influencer highlights the plight of China's elderly
It was only after she retired and moved to Shanghai to be closer to her youngest son that she embarked on a more fashionable journey.
It started with borrowing jackets from his son's wardrobe; A big fan of Prada, he had a large collection. He began acting as his mother's style advisor.
It wasn't long before the mother-son duo took to the streets of Shanghai, where they photographed her in a selection of looks from seasons past.
Qin has built an online following obsessed with the way she styles Prada for her, age is no barrier as she regularly wears shorts, miniskirts and heels.
At the Pradasphere II 2023 exhibition in Shanghai, where Qin was spotted wearing a gold satin Prada jacket, a casting call arrived on Instagram from industry powerhouse Ashley Brokaw, who was looking for interesting faces to feature in a Miu Miu 2024 fashion show. It was a real Cinderella moment.
Qin posted after the show: Before the age of 70, I only cared about my patients as a doctor. Who would have thought that at 70 years old, I would be here on the podium today?
@databutmakeitfashion
Founded by Mad Lapuerta, this account takes decidedly unchic numbers and applies them to current fashion trends.
A graduate of Harvard University, Lapuerta wants to bring logic and reasoning to something inherently subjective, as she stated in an online interview with Vogue.
Lapuerta injects humor into his posts by presenting facts and figures through memes that evoke pop culture classics such as Gossip Girl, Sex and the city And The devil wears Prada.
Most recently, she scraped X (formerly known as Twitter) to see who actually won the Superbowl, ranking American football players' finish outfits. The answer, by the way, is San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey with his oversized Herms Birkin bag.
For those who want to know the color of the season, according to this data scientist, it's olive green which is up 19 percent.
@stylenotcom
Founded in 2021 by Beka Gvishiani, then an industry outsider with no access to fashion shows, this account documented in its first articles what it described to the New York Times as things that no one talks about and who, at some point, are pretty stupid.
The account name, Style Not Com, is a play on Style.com, a now-defunct website that aficionados visited for the latest fashion show images, show reviews, and information about the casting.
Gvishianis' account began to gain traction, earning him invitations to events. Today, he is a regular at fashion shows, sitting in the front row, from where he informs his subscribers of locations, first looks and notable events.
The tone he maintains is always positive and upbeat, and he often celebrates behind-the-scenes figures in the industry. For example, Jonathan Ros, director of public relations at the communications agency Lucien Pags, receives a call on his birthday.
Fashion was freedom: the boss of Yoox Net-a-Porter talks about London and her dream job
Fashion was freedom: the boss of Yoox Net-a-Porter talks about London and her dream job
@checkthetag
If you want to know immediately which celebrity is wearing what, chances are Check The Tag has all the answers.
The account was launched in 2016 by Brazilian sisters Kathleen and Wenny Miozzo, based in Rio de Janeiro, who worked as translators. Later they were joined by Thomas Monks, based in the United States. The trio records every look worn by celebrities, paired, where possible, with an image of the same look from a runway show.
Although their audience isn't huge, a number of industry heavyweights rely on them for their speed and precision, often jewelry, bags and shoes are all credited alongside the main outfit.
Don't expect to come here for commentary on looks beyond an annual roundup of the best. We catalog fashion, Kathleen Miozzo said in an interview.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/article/3257451/who-are-newest-and-hottest-fashion-influencers-retired-chinese-doctor-and-data-scientist-are-among
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden is still the best US president Israel could ask for | Israel's war against Gaza
- WME uses AI technology to combat celebrity deepfakes
- Who are the best fashion influencers on Instagram? 4 to watch, including a retired Chinese doctor and a data scientist
- Money Transfer Providers' Business Practices May Violate CFPA and CFPB Precautions // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- Former PM Imran Khan claims his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned in prison
- Emmy-winning actor Ewan McGregor reflects on career highlights and talks new Paramount+ series
- Women's golf to participate in final tune-up for Big West
- Kansas City care partner shares story of Alzheimer's disease: 'It's been a difficult road' KCUR
- India's Narendra Modi focuses on economy in elections DW 04/02/2024
- Former deputy mayor of London, Ray Lewis, has died aged 61.
- The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Mafia-era casino and Sin City landmark, closes after 67 years – Daily Press
- Aruna Quadri criticizes selective justice in the world table tennis rankings