Virginia Men's Lacrosse || Cormier and Nunes earn ACC weekly recognition





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia. Virginia forward Payton Cormier and goalie Matthew Nunes were named ACC men's lacrosse offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, for games played March 25-31, the conference office announced Tuesday April 2. Tuesday's announcement marks Cormier's sixth career ACC weekly honor, including his third this year. Nunes now has five career ACC weekly honors, including two this season. Cormier scored a game-high four goals and dished out an assist in the Cavaliers' 13-10 come-from-behind victory over then No. 16 Harvard last Saturday (March 30). His five points were also the most among all players. Three of Cormiers' goals came in the second half. His third goal of the day sparked a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter that ultimately kept the Hoos in the lead. With 199 career goals, Cormier is now tied for fifth all-time on the NCAA Division I career goals list. Cormier is just 14 goals away from setting the ACC all-time scoring record. Nunes scored the game-winning goal in spectacular fashion and recorded a game-high 16 against the Crimson. In the middle of a UVA punt with five minutes remaining, Nunes carried the ball end-to-end and fired a shot that bounced past the Harvard keeper to break a 10-10 tie. The goal was the first of Nune's college career. Additionally, his 16 saves were the most by a goalie in the ACC last week. He made eight saves in the third quarter to prevent Harvard, which led by five goals in the period, from running away with the game. Nunes and the Cavalier defense held the Crimson scoreless for the final 13:54. Next, the second-place Cavaliers (9-1) open ACC play Saturday, April 6 when they host North Carolina (6-4). The opening faceoff at Klckner Stadium is scheduled for noon on ESPNU. Virginia will honor its 1999 national champion team to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the program's second NCAA title. 2024 ACC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week

February 6 Josh Zawada, Gr., A, Duke

Feb. 13 Joey Spallina, So., A, Syracuse

February 10, 20 Pat Kavanagh, Gr., A, Notre-Dame; Payton Cormier, Sr., A, Virginia

February 27 Brennan O'Neill, Sr., A, Duke

March 5 Josh Zawada, Gr., A, Duke; Devon McLane, Gr., M, Notre Dame

March 12 Jake Stevens, 5th, M, Syracuse

March 19 Jake Taylor, Gr., A, Notre Dame

March 26 Payton Cormier, Gr., A, Virginia

April 2 Payton Cormier, Gr., A, Virginia 2024 ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week

February 10, 6Jake Naso, Sr., FO, Duke

February 13 Mason Kohn, 5th, FO, Syracuse

Feb. 20 Ben Wayer, Jr., NGO, Virginia

February 10, 27 Matthew Nunes, Jr., G, Virginia

March 5 Marco Napolitano, Gr., D, Notre Dame

March 12 Ensemble Olexo, Sr., LSM, Syracuse

March 19 Will Mark, Gr., G, Syracuse

March 26 Billy Dwan, So., D, Syracuse

April 2 Matthew Nunes, Jr., G, Virginia

