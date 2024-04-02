Fast fashion giant Shein to open pop-up store in Vancouver





Controversial online retailer Shein is set to open a temporary physical store in downtown Vancouver for four days in April. Signage at 804 Granville St., a storefront that has been mostly vacant for years, indicates the business will have a pop-up store on site April 11-14. The fast fashion giant, a Chinese company based in Singapore, operates similarly to Amazon Marketplace, selling clothing, accessories, appliances and more from third-party suppliers. Shein, a fast fashion clothing company, is pictured ahead of the opening of its pop-up store later this month near Granville and Robson streets in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC) The company has seen its popularity explode on social media due to its affordable prices and wide range of options, but the brand has also made headlines for its environmental impact And difficult working conditions . A CBC Marketplace investigation found high levels of chemicals in Shein clothing, including a toddler jacket containing nearly 20 times the amount of lead that Health Canada says is safe for children. WATCH | Secret images of conditions at Shein suppliers: Undercover footage reveals harsh working conditions at two Shein suppliers | Inside the Shein machine An undercover investigation reveals extremely long working hours at clothing manufacturers who supply online retailer Shein. From withholding wages for errors to withholding wages, this undercover reporter poses as a worker to find out if the rumors were true. Watch Inside the Shein Machine on CBC Gem. Sara Blenkhorn, who works with British Columbia businesses to improve their social and environmental impact, says fast fashion companies like Shein design low-quality clothing that is often worn multiple times and ends up in landfills. “I’m appalled…why would you come to Vancouver?” said Blenkhorn, CEO and founder of sustainability consultant Leverage Lab. “I would be amazed if this Shein pop-up market succeeded.” According to a study by Leverage Lab, 22,000 tonnes of clothing are sent to landfills in the Greater Vancouver area each year, 95 percent of which are repairable, reusable or recyclable. In addition to its negative impact on the environment, Blenkhorn says the company has a “horrible” record when it comes to the treatment of its workers, poor working conditions and low wages. When consumers buy from multinational companies like Shein, it takes money away from local brands, she adds. “I believe that as conscious consumers of Vancouver, we will… show them that there is no interest here,” Blenkhorn said. “We get a vote every time we spend our money and we should think about supporting local businesses to keep dollars flowing locally.” WATCH | Shein pop-up in Montreal: Montrealers line up for Shein pop-up People were lining up Thursday for a retail pop-up hosted by Shein in Montreal. The company's popularity has exploded with young shoppers on social media for its $3 tops and $5 dresses. CBC News has contacted Shein Canada for comment. The company opened pop-up stores last year in Montreal, Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario.

