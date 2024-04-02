Planned Prom Dress Gift | News





A local veterinary clinic in the Shelby Valley area will host its second prom dress giveaway event on April 6. The dress drop-off will take place at the Valley Veterinary Clinic from 1 to 4 p.m., according to Dr. Whitney Rauth. There are over 200 dresses in a wide variety of sizes. Rauth said the event began after helping with 2022 flood relief efforts. I didn't want to see girls miss prom that year, Rauth said. I emailed a company and it all started with a $19 dress and grew from there. I didn't know if I was going to play with it again this year, she continued. I didn't know if there would be any interest. The Lord said to me, just look at this. It's 10 times bigger than I would have imagined. Valley Veterinary Clinic received several donations of gowns this year, both new with tags still on them, as well as gowns that have already been worn. Rauth said Elkhorn City Girl Scout Troop 411, which held a similar event and decided to no longer pursue its project, recently donated its entire inventory to the clinic. Additionally, she recently received a donation of over 30 new prom dresses from Unique Boutique. Some of those dresses still have tags on them, she said. These are $400 and $500 dresses and they are free. Unique Boutique has truly blessed our program. The economy is currently strained and we know many people are going through tough times. Rauth said there is no obligation for people to enter the dress competition. Dresses are available to everyone, regardless of financial concerns or residency. We sent dresses from Belfry to Knott County, Rauth said. All the student has to do is come and try them. And we have many accessories they can choose to go with their dresses, including shoes, jewelry and handbags. Rauth said these dresses don't necessarily have to be used for prom if a girl needs them for other occasions such as weddings, homecomings or proms. She said some dresses in the collection might appeal to older women who also need something for a formal event or who might need mother-of-the-bride dresses. There is also a limited quality of men's suit jackets. Rauth said girls wanting a dress can come any time the clinic is open (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday) and that a private room will be made available to them so that they can try it. Dresses. The big gift giving event took place at a local church last year; However, Rauth said the event will be held at the clinic this year because moving the gowns from one location to another can damage them. Valley Veterinary Clinic is located at 43 Compton Drive and is visible from US 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-expressky.com/news/prom-dress-giveaway-slated/article_c03edbd2-f062-11ee-879d-b31886e7d60a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos