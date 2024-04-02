Don't think MI used Jasprit Bumrah in the right way: Brett Lee | Cricket News





MUMBAI: One of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians slipped to the bottom of the IPL2024 table after suffering three successive defeats from the start is that of the first two matches, the skipper Hardik Pandya for some reason held back the rhythm of the ace Jasprit Bumrah bowling in Powerplay overs.

That meant MI missed their early shots, although Bumrah found a way to sizzle, taking 3-14 in four overs against the Gujarat Titans and then 0-29 as the carnage raged against the Sunrisers.

It's a tactic that hasn't gone down well with the former Australian fast bowler. Brett Lee , who believes that the 30-year-old Indian pacer's pace has been disrupted following the decision. “I'm always impressed with Bumrah, even though the other night he didn't play the best he's played. He's still world class. There's one thing I'll say about Bumrah: I don't think they (MI) used it in the right way. He bowled the fourth and fifth overs in a few games, and in the last one he took the new ball. Even though it was the second over, it was difficult for him to control the swing because he hadn't bowled with the brand new ball for a number of matches. So, I would like Bumrah to take the brand new ball first,” Lee said , who is an IPL expert on JioCinema, to reporters in a virtual presser on Tuesday.

Lee, however, backed MI to bounce back from a pathetic start to the season, considering their past record. “If you look at their record, they are the most successful team in the history of the IPL. I think back to the time when they won a tournament, they lost four matches on the trot. So, I don't am not worried about MI at They have some problems as they are not scoring runs, bowlers are not doing their best in different areas but they are still showing signs of being a quality team I think patience is the key with Mumbai at the moment,” Lee said.

Soon after India's new sensation Mayank Yadav hit 155.8 kmph while taking three for 27 for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings a few days ago, Lee had praised the player 21 years on social networks. It's clear that Lee, who terrorized batsmen with his pace during a glittering career that saw him take 718 wickets in 322 international matches, was very impressed with the Delhi fast bowler.

However, the 47-year-old did not want to consider whether India should push him to participate in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in June, fearing it would put “extra pressure” on him “. “First of all, I don't want to put any extra pressure on him, because if you talk about the chance to represent India, it might put pressure on a guy who is only 21. But I'm super impressed .with what I have seen so far. He has good pace, great action and got three wickets the other night. So I am really excited to see how he progresses over the next 12-18 month,” Lee complimented.

“He's the talk of the town right now. He hit 155 mph the other night. I can't wait to watch him tonight. What I'm most looking forward to is seeing how he pulls back this tonight. I hope the pace is even faster tonight,” exclaimed Lee.

Lee sticks to his prediction that RCB would win the title this year. “I have Delhi Capitals, RCB, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad finishing in my top 4. I have RCB to win it this year. I thought the girls (RCB) played extremely well (to clinch the WPL title this year) “It’s time for the guys to step up,” he said.

