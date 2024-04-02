Anthropologie's 'Best Selling Dress of All Time' Is Back in Stock for Spring and We Predict It to Sold Out





Anthropologie's Somerset dress looks good on everyone, trust us (photos via Anthropologie). As a dress lover, I'm a total fan of any dress I can wear from day to night, especially as we approach summer dress and wedding season. Among the many (many, many!) dresses I have my eye on are of anthropology iconic Somerset long dress. The Somerset is everything you want in a dress, it fits everyone, comes in multiple designs and sizes, and for under $200 you can easily justify its cost per wear. Although Somerset has made its way to my personal wish list in Anthropologie (there's some good company), I'm not its only fan. Dubbed the “best-selling and best-reviewed dress of all time,” the original Somerset, alongside everything else from the Anthropologie spinoff. Somerset Collection, has become a must-have store, especially as we prepare for warmer temperatures. To buy the original and find out what's worth buying from the Somerset range, see the details below. The Somerset long dress (Photo via Anthropologie) Anthropologie's original Somerset is iconic for a reason. Dubbed “the best-selling and highest-rated dress of all time” by the retailer, the Somerset maxi dress comes in eight colors and patterns for spring. The Somerset mini dress (Photo via Anthropologie) The sun is out, the legs are outside! The Somerset Mini is “so flattering and cute,” according to hundreds of Anthropologie reviews. The Somerset long dress: shirt dress edition (Photo via Anthropologie) An adult version of the iconic Anthropologie Somerset long dressThis shirt dress edition is perfect for those who love classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or with a little more coverage across the chest. The Somerset long dress: Halter poplin edition (Photo via Anthropologie) This backless Somerset will be an essential addition to any wardrobe this summer. According to buyers, it's “sophisticated” and “flattering.” The Somerset long dress: eyelet edition (Photo via Anthropologie) You really can't go wrong with a Somerset for summer. This chic little number is decorated with pretty blue embroidery that will be a dream come true on hot days. The Somerset puff-sleeved maxi dress (Photo via Anthropologie) This pretty cotton maxi with puff sleeves has a flattering smocked waist. The Somerset romper: linen edition (Photo via Anthropologie) Anthropologie's Somerset linen romper has earned thousands of “loves” from shoppers and praise for its coverage and material. It's the “best romper ever,” according to one fan. The Somerset mini dress (Photo via Anthropologie) Discover your new everyday summer essential. This cotton mini comes in two colors and is incredibly 'flattering'. It's the “perfect spring [and] summer dress!” The Somerset long dress (Photo via Anthropologie) Step into spring elegance with Somerset. This cotton maxi is designed to accentuate your waist with perfectly placed smocking. The Somerset romper: poplin edition Anthropologie's iconic Somerset is now available in a ready-for-anything romper that's just “so wonderful,” according to shoppers. The Somerset mini dress: embroidered linen edition (Photo via Anthropologie) Is it cute? Anthropologie's Somerset embroidered linen will pair perfectly with sneakers and sandals in the warmer months. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

