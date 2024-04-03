The Best Tan Suit for Men 2024: 13 Options for Every Budget

Another great option for wedding season: Todd Snyder (Learn more here)

The best tanned suit for men of fashion

Auralee Delaine blazer in Super 120's wool and mohair blend Auralee Delaine pants in Super 120's wool and mohair blend

If you can't stand the idea of ​​wearing just any old beige suit, Tokyo-based Auralee has you covered. His suit is single-breasted and has three large buttons that go up the front, creating a sort of miniature suit vignette near the neck. It's a interesting suit, sure, but it's not some kind of aggressive, anti-prosecution statement. The main features of yesteryear's suits remain: four-button surgeon's cuffs, padded shoulders, welt pockets, rear slit and full satin lining. And the pants are Perfecttrendy yet timeless, structured yet flowy, tanned without being too saturated, and creased without being in your face.

Another great option for fashion guys: Search Kartik

The best beige suit Pitti Trippin'

The Armory Wool Gabardine Suit Model 101

Pitti Uomo, the men's fashion show held twice a year in Florence, Italy, is a fashion dream of the best variety. It's where the world's fanciest guys indulge in their wildest sartorial inclinations, surrounded by countless like-minded, like-minded guys. They gather in the piazza, swap expensive lighters, sip wine, and spend most of the day strutting around for the street photographers around you. (We're kidding, but only in part; the real Pitti Uomo experience is a little sweatier, but no less voyeuristic.) All of this is to say that the Armorys suit would fit in perfectly, thanks to its long straight lapels, buttons tops and padding. Shoulders are a boon to your posture when your back is to the camera. Above all, the vintage wool gabardine fabric retains its shape but is very breathable, a feature you'll appreciate when the Italian sun hits your face and Tommy Ton approaches.

Plus six more beige suits we love

Another great option for nerds: the Anthology Brushed Cotton Suit

The anthology Brushed cotton suit jacket The anthology Pleated brushed cotton pants

The Hong Kong-based master tailors at The Anthology specialize in new-school suits made the old-fashioned way. So it makes sense that their ultra-classic peanut khaki suit looks deadly with the professor's wrinkled oxford shirts, scuffed loafers, and the clothes his most scruffy TA wears to seminary. Its surprisingly soft feel makes it ideal for everyday use (think: coffee and grading papers, or just leaning over the schlub in the cabin), whether you're doing it cross-quad or running late for the morning train .

Another great all-American option: the Sid Mashburn Virgil #3 Costume

Sid Mashburns' beige suit falls a little further down the color spectrum, thanks to a sunny shade of Italian poplin usually reserved for prep school uniforms. But Mashburn's No. 3 silhouette, softly structured shoulders and three-layer canvas lining have no bones high in his body. Instead, he's just as approachable as the man behind him and just as eager to help you style a pair of indigo jeans.

Another great loose-fitting, non-sloppy option: the Noah Sack suit

Noah Double-pleated linen suit pants

If the all-American sack suit conjures up images of the burlap sacks used to ship coffee beans, you're not far off at least aesthetically. The bag part of the term actually refers to the shape of the suit, not the fabric. To wit: Noah's yarn-dyed linen iteration, cut loose with an intentionally saccharine look, but crafted in a gorgeous mocha brown chevron that might just redeem the genre.

Todd Snyder Italian linen and silk Madison suit

If you've spent any time lurking on men's clothing forums, you're probably familiar with the word sprezzatura, a term coined by Castiglione which refers to a certain studied carelessness, or an intentionally disheveled beauty. You never really understood what it was about? Todd Snyders Italian-inspired Madison suite, sleek, relaxed and with a pleasantly tweedy texture, will help you see the picture (assuming, of course, that the picture is The sweet life).

Another very economical option: the J.Crew Crosby linen and cotton suit

J Crew Classic-fit Crosby suit jacket in Italian linen and cotton blend J Crew Crosby Classic-fit pleated suit pants in Italian linen and cotton blend

J.Crew sells its suits in three silhouettes: the Ludlow (slim), the Kenmare (casual) and the Crosby (classic). Each version has its merits, but the Crosby might make the most sense as an all-occasion suit you can count on whether you're attending a wedding, playing brunch, or pleading your way out of the punishment imposed by last season's fantasy football league. . Due to its cotton-linen blend, this pastel iteration works best in spring and summer (and off the field), but with proper care, it will also earn a spot in the team's early fall rotation. next year.

Another great option for fashionistas: the Kartik Research linen suit

Search Kartik Linen suit jacket with faux pearls Search Kartik Pleated linen gauze pants

Looking to take your tan suit up a notch? Opt for the Kartik Researchs version, which features faux pearl-adorned lapels and pockets on a linen body hand-woven by weavers in Rajasthan, India. In fact, the entire This suit is made there, a nod to the Indian heritage of the brand's founder, Kartik Kumras. Overall, it's an almost custom, one-of-a-kind gem that no one else in the chat group has and you don't have to fly halfway around the world to snag it.