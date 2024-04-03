Aditya Birla Fashion shares gained the most since June 2020 on Madura split plans





With Tuesday's rise, the stock is trading at its highest level in more than a month, at 232.8. The news Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion jumped 13% in early trading on Tuesday, marking its biggest one-day gain since June 2020 after the company announced plans to spin off Madura Fashion & Lifestyle into a separate listed entity.With Tuesday's rise, the stock is trading at its highest level in more than a month, at 232.8. Aditya Birla Fashion plans to create two growth engines with distinct value creation trajectories through the demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, which it had acquired in 1999. Madura Fashion had been part of Aditya Birla Nuvo since 2000. To unlock value for shareholders, the division was demerged from AB Nuvo and integrated into Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail in 2016. Post-demerger, Aditya Birla Fashion will raise growth capital within 12 months to strengthen its balance sheet. The graphics Tuesday's rise propelled shares of Aditya Birla Fashion beyond all their key daily moving averages. Its relative strength index (RSI) as of Monday's close stood at 45. The 10% move also allowed the stock to reverse its losses for 2024 and turn positive for the year. Shares were down 9% in March and another 8% in February. The stock had fallen 22% in 2023. Impact on shareholders All shareholders of Aditya Birla Fashion will hold an equal stake in the new entity. Street reaction Among the 24 analysts following Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, 10 of them maintain a 'sell' rating on the stock, while five of them have a 'buy' rating. Morgan Stanley maintained its “underweight” rating on the stock with a price target of 200. Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Institutional Equities said: This is a positive development. We expected a strong reaction from the stock today. It's so good to see a 12-13% increase. We believe there is more room for the stock to perform well in the short term and long term due to yesterday's developments. This is somewhat similar to what ITC did with a spin-off of its hotel business. We will have a very focused play on the lifestyle sector, namely Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, which is the most exciting business for us and most investors. The remaining part of ABFRL after the split will have more retail, more competitive businesses of Pantaloons and StyleUp Fashion etc., the ethnic sector and the luxury sector. In this part of the business, we need more clarity on what fundraising will be because it will require more capital, he added.

