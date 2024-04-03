Adam Levine wore matching dresses with his wife and daughters (PIC)





Adam Levine is the ultimate girl dad, and this 2021 throwback moment is proof. How to watch Watch The voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock. In April 2021, the former The voice Coach (seasons 1-16) posted a photo of himself proudly sporting a tie-dye dress in solidarity with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In the photo, the whole family holds hands and poses in front of a beautiful landscape while wearing matching pink and white outfits. “Girls just want to have fun,” Levine captioned the post. See the photo further down in this article! Fast forward to 2024, and Levine shared a photo on Instagram of Prinsloo looking super cool on a beach while holding their baby boy, born in January 2023. In the photo, she poses casually with a drink in one hand, the baby in the other, she always looks like a cool mom. RELATED: Adam Levine Shared the Cutest New Photo of His 10-Month-Old Adam Levine on his family Levine married model Prinsloo in 2014, and the two have since lovingly expanded their family. Dusty Rose was born in 2016 and they welcomed Gio Grace two years later. As for their 1-year-old son, his first name has not been revealed. In a December 2023 interview with Peoplethe “Sugar” singer opened up about what being a husband and father means to him. “I don't know how anyone can have a better life. I'm lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also to have the best personal and family life I could hope for,” the rock star said in speaking about Las about his band Maroon 5. Residency in Vegas. “And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just this life that I hold on to so much. I love it so much. He continued: [Family] means more than my career. But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate that stuff until you get a little older. As the years go by, I become more and more moody and sentimental about it. I love him so much. RELATED: Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Candid Photos of Their 9-Month-Old: Photos In a conversation from 2020 on HeleneLevine also noted that prioritizing family life was part of the reason he decided to leave his chair on. The voice. I've just worked constantly for so many years, been very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but [I wanted] being able to spend time right now with my new, young family and having the best time of my life. Now I'm just a stay-at-home dad! I stay at home and do very little. It's great, he explained.

