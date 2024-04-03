How to find a breathable dress for summer

Say goodbye to sticky discomfort and hello to breathable fabrics that promise all-day comfort in this 2024 fashion trend for summer.

April welcomes the arrival of warmer weather, too hot for even swimming pools to need ice packs. There is a collective realization that staying cool is becoming a survival tactic as the Philippines prepares for sunnier days and hotter nights. This tactic? Airflow-enhancing designs, of course. For their new Spring/Summer collections, fashion brands have added their own techniques to incorporate a simple, airy and beautiful aesthetic. With breathable robes, you don't need a personal air conditioning system or, even worse, a portable fan.

RELATED: How to wear the bohemian style trend like Kathryn Bernardo

Forget suffocating under thick fabrics. Designers and brands have taken on the challenge of creating clothing that offers a refreshing respite from the sweltering heat. Their designs keep us relaxed and trendy, even when the sun's rays burn like a sizzling sisig pan. From floaty maxi dresses to sleek midi styles, there's a breathable dress to keep us comfortable.

LOW F/W24

It's cool to the touch, pleasant for the eyes: Alaa's A/W24 Collection is made entirely from a single strand of merino wool spun to provide endless possibilities. It's about embracing curves, both in design and in life. With a nod to simplicity and purity, it is a declaration of freedom and creativity, proving that sometimes the most extraordinary things can be born from the simplest of beginnings.

Breathe easily

Imagine slipping into a dress with strategically placed cutouts and mesh panels, letting a subtle breeze brush against your skin. Refreshing, isn't it? These dresses are crafted using an openwork knit approach, creating charming patterns and airy fabrics that promote maximum ventilation. This allows air to circulate freely and keeps you cool, calm and collected, because in this heat we need it. Pay attention to the construction and design details of breathable dresses, such as strategically placed cutouts, mesh panels or openwork knitting, which improve ventilation and airflow.

Expert tip:

Don't let your ambitions literally go to your head. When it comes to choosing a breathable dress, make sure it fits like a glove (but not the tight, suffocating kind). Proper fit and sizing is always important. Aim for clothes that allow you to breathe, move, and maybe even break into a spontaneous dance without feeling like you're in a straitjacket. Try dresses that allow freedom of movement and air circulation to keep you comfortable all day long.

Valentino The School

Valentino The School illustrates the beauty of the female form in all its glory. It celebrates femininity as an exquisite expression of intimacy, completely independent of the male gaze. These creations prioritize comfort and confidence, symbolizing liberation and authorization. With daring cuts, he teases us with glimpses of skin; Because let's face it, feeling good about yourself is the ultimate power move.

Light layers

You can also choose to layer your breathable dress with lightweight accessories, like jewelry and cover-ups, for added versatility and style. After all, why settle for just one look when you can have multiple outfit options at your fingertips that compensate for your creativity? With the right accessories, you can transform your breathable dress from casual chic to evening elegance in the blink of an eye. One outfit can become ten, because life is too short to feel like you're always wearing the same outfit.

Expert tip:

While you can layer your look with lightweight accessories, don't overload your look with heavy layers that could prevent air circulation and defeat the purpose of wearing a breathable dress. The goal is to stay airy, without being weighed down by bling.

Rajo Laurier S/S24

I love Laurel's Laurel House The line recently launched its new collection, Hardin, which includes The Zula Cover-up, a multi-directional pleated cover-up with belt. Drape it, tie it, or twirl it, making it the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe while you lounge poolside like a flowery, pampered celebrity.

Cool for you, cool for the planet

The use of eco-friendly materials further enhances the appeal of these breathable dresses. Sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton, bamboo viscose and recycled polyester reduce the environmental impact of fashion production and promote ethical and responsible consumption practices. Who knew that opting for eco-friendly materials not only keeps us cool, but also helps cool the planet?

Expert tip:

Don't settle for synthetic fabrics that trap heat and make you feel like you're wrapped in a sauna suit. Make sure you opt for breathable materials like linen or Tencel that let your skin breathe like a vacationing yoga teacher calm, relaxed and totally zen.

Stella McCartney S/S24

That of Stella McCartney S/S24 Collection is the epitome of fashion with a conscience, as this is their most conscious collection ever. Made from responsibly sourced materials and deadstock fabrics, it essentially becomes a guilt-free style statement. The designs make them the perfect choice for those hot summer days where looking chic is just as important as breathing. Bulky appearance, low impact footprint.

Summer is simmering and as the temperature heats up, so does the need for relief. When it comes to beating the heat, make sure you stay cool with breathable dresses. With its airy construction methods, it's a style that leaves you irresistible even in the hottest of times. Maybe this season you can finally put down the portable fan.

Photos: ALAA, VALENTINE, RAJO LAUREL, STELLA MCCARTNEY

Featured image: MEGA ARCHIVES