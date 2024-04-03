Danielle Frankel Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Danielle Frankel describes her eponymous brand as a fashion brand whose medium is weddings, a minor but important distinction that effectively manages to capture her creative output. Please note that this season began with the exploration of a more down-to-earth fabric: jersey. There are certain things I've always wanted to do, including working with Jersey, she explained in her Midtown showroom. Jersey is a fabric that I, as a person, live by. I try to live in comfort, but this has nothing to do with comfort. I just thought [jersey] would be visually very, very new and would work well. So its ultra-soft silk jersey, with a hand closer to suede, was used in a strapless babydoll-shaped spring top decorated with a small bouquet of real metal-cast flowers, and worn with a draped skirt reaching the ankles. it was surely about to make a beach bride very happy; while a draped goddess gown features subtle lace appliqués and the sinuous lines of ancient carved marble sculptures. But it was in Frankel's application of the fabric to a ball gown with an ultra-low waist, deep V-shaped ruched skirt whose bodice was covered with a sheer layer of sand-colored lace appliqued with contrasting ivory flowers that the first fashion The distinction is fully striking: this is not a pure white dress, but rather a deeper melancholy in its unexpected beauty. Surely an emotional rarity in the wedding world, but not Danielle Frankels. Even his most classic bridal proposals are taken to new heights: delicate Lyon floral lace is layered over honeycomb lace on a simple jumpsuit; while on another, corded lace was carefully cut into bias-cut strips, then pieced together to form a sleek, spaghetti-strap ballgown silhouette. The other thing about this season is I didn't want to make any creases, Frankel added. We do a lot of pleats and I wanted to do a new version, so we developed this technique using bias cut strips that almost read like pleats, but they're not. Elsewhere, a series of hand-painted dresses in a silk fabric woven with metallic fibers evoked impressionist paintings at once: a ballgown with a delicately gathered bodice and a skirt painted with abstract dusty pink flowers against a sea of moody blues and greens that gave the illusion that the dress was made from paper mache and romantic fantasy over a simple sheer dress painted with drooping flowers and worn over white silk pants. The thick edges of paint on the lace did indeed appear to be real flower petals flowing all around the model. These two, plus another strapless layered number with a handful of flowers on its bubble hem, are made for I Dos, but my god, how awesome would it be to see them walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum during at this year's Met Gala. (The dress code, if you remember, is The Garden of Time.) I think it challenged us in different ways, Frankel adds. I want to give [our customer] what she doesn't know she wants.

