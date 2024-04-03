Fashion
What you need to know about selling
Calling all Target fans: the retailer just announced the return of one of its biggest sales events. A spring edition of Target Circle Week kicks off this Sunday, April 7 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through Saturday, April 13 and is expected to be even bigger than the retailer's fall Circle Week.
During the seven-day sale, members of Target's free loyalty program, Target Circle, can expect savings on “hundreds of thousands of items across key spring categories,” according to a release shared with Shop TODAY. Featured deals include up to 40% off floor care, 30% off swim and sandals, 30% off select toys, and 20% off hair care , nails and the sun. Members can also earn a $15 Target gift card when they spend $50 on home care products or Ulta Beauty at Target.
The sale will coincide with the launch of the new and improved three-tier Target Circle program. And it'll be easier than ever to take advantage of the savings: as long as you're signed in to Target Circle, the discounts will be automatically applied to your cart at checkout.
Keep reading for more details on Target Circle Week as well as early deals to start shopping now!
What is Target Circle Week?
Target Circle Week is a week-long sale offering savings to Target Circle members in a variety of categories. Aimed to offer twice the savings as Retailers' Circle Week Fall 2023, this spring's sale will also offer an enhanced experience, with deals automatically applied at checkout. Shop in-store, at target.com or through the Target app.
Additionally, this week Target Circle marks the launch of retailers' new Target Circle program, which offers three new membership tiers: Target Circle, Target Circle Card and Target Circle 360.
Not a member yet? You cansign up for Target Circleonline for free to unlock access to these offers and other exclusive benefits. Members accumulate earnings to put towards future purchases and can take advantage of additional Target Circle offers throughout the year.
Target Offers to Buy Now
A New Day Off-The-Shoulder Long Bodysuit
If you're a fan of a stylish tucked-in top, bodysuits can be a total game-changer. Instead of always slipping over your jeans, pants or skirt, bodysuits stay in place. Wear this off-the-shoulder style under a blazer for work, then wear it alone with your favorite bottoms for dinner and drinks. It is also available in black!
Goodfellow & Co Men's Knit Shirt Jacket
A spring jacket that you can grab in a pinch and pair with almost anything is a purchase you won't regret making and this men's pick from Goodfellow and Co is exactly that! Made from a cotton-blend knit, it can easily take you from day to night, depending on the brand.
JoyFul by JoyJolt Glass Food Storage Containers with Leak Proof Lids (24 Count)
Calling all meal preppers! Right now, this set of 12 food containers is 40% off. With a variety of sizes, these containers were designed to hold a variety of foods, making your life easier. And with glass bases, you can confidently microwave them at home or at work. The best part? The lids are leak-proof, depending on the brand. Ideal for lunches on the go!
Costway Bamboo Laptop Desk Adjustable Folding Bed Tray
Although we don't always want to admit it, many of us work, study and watch TV in bed. If that's you (we get it!), this laptop desk can improve your routine and it's currently 63% off. Made from bamboo, it is practical and sturdy while being lightweight and foldable, allowing you to easily take it with you. It also features cooling holes, a side drawer for stationery, and an adjustable top for tilt. Pro tip: You can take this on your next picnic and use it as a coffee table too!
Journee Collection Carlotta Slide, Flat Sandals for Women
Neutral sandals are a spring and summer staple, so this pair from Journee Collection will make a practical and pretty addition to your wardrobe this season. Available in black, blush and beige, each color can slip seamlessly into any look and right now they're 33% off! The crossover design is classic while the square toe keeps them on trend.
Becky Cameron Cooling Gel Fiber Bed Pillows with 100% Cotton Cover (Set of 2)
Everyone deserves a good set of pillows, but when you're looking for high-quality options, they can get expensive. If you need it, this set is 51% off right now! According to the brand, the pillow covers are made from 100% cotton, which keeps them breathable, while cooling gel fibers ensure they bounce back with a plush shape (no lumps!). They're non-toxic, hotel quality, and provide an “optimal place to rest your head,” according to the brand.
Costway End Table with Coffee Tray
When it comes to making your home cozy, having plenty of surfaces to place drinks and decorations on can instantly help make your space feel warm and inviting. This end table is a great fit, especially if you're working with a small space. Whether you're considering it for a living room, bedroom or even your home office, this choice, which is currently 47% off, will not disappoint you.
Costway Portable Folding Double Chair with Umbrella
A summer barbecue, what do you think? At $138 off, this portable chair and umbrella set is a steal! It comes with an adjustable umbrella that can be removed at your convenience, as well as a mini table, cup holder and thermos to keep your drinks cool. It also comes packaged in a convenient nylon carrying case, so it will withstand all your family adventures. Get your hands on it before it's gone!
Costway Adjustable Leather Computer Desk Chair
Many of us spend a lot of time at our desk, so having a chair that supports you all day is essential. Right now, you can save 64% on this Costway adjustable computer chair with a leather exterior. According to the brand, it is ergonomically designed and provides back and lumbar support, keeping you comfortable.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
These stylish yet foldable over-ear headphones will bring new volume to your favorite albums and podcasts. According to the brand, fine-tuned acoustics create clarity, depth and sound insulation, and with an adjustable fit, they're comfortable for everyday use. They are Android and Apple compatible, giving you great sound wherever you go.
Henckels Solution Sharp Knife Set (15 Piece)
Dull knives can be a major kitchen hazard, so if you need to upgrade, this 15-piece set might just be the purchase for you. You can currently get it for 59% off in a big deal! All housed in a luxurious hardwood knife block, this set comes with a paring knife, hollow edge Santoku knife, serrated utility knife, standard utility knife, bread knife, utility knife chef's knife and six steak knives, as well as a sharpening steel and kitchen scissors. It will definitely enhance your kitchen.
