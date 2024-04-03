The 2024 Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon and Fashion Show will be chaired by Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham





The American Heart Association, celebrating its 100thyear and Go Red for women 20thanniversary, is pleased to announce that Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham will be this yearOpt for red for womenlunch chairs. Both Montgomery County residents, Lonny Soza is president of Post Oaks Motor Cars and Elvira Graham is a local community leader and longtime advocate on behalf of the American Heart Association. Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham; Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association This exciting luncheon and fashion show, which will bring together hundreds of community members with the common goal of improving heart health, will take place on Thursday, April 18.that the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. First responders will serve as the theme of the events with stories told through videos, photographs and stories from community partners around their efforts to improve stroke prevention and heart health. A live auction will also take place during the festive event. Advertisement Both Lonny and Elvira want communities across the Gulf Coast and Montgomery County to be aware of the risks and signs related to heart disease and stroke. Access to CPR training is also a key initiative of the AHA and the campaign and will be recognized at the luncheon. The Gulf Coast AHA team is very honored and delighted to have the support of Elvira and Lonnys this year during our Opt for red for women Lunch and fashion show, especially in light of the AHA 20th birthday of To blushsaid Paola Riviello-Seaez, Montgomery County development director. Opt for red for women is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and the presenting sponsor of this year's luncheon is the Post Oak Collection The Woodlands. Other donors include Gulf Coast Regions, Live Fierce sponsor Montgomery County, St. Lukes Health The Woodlands. Since 2004, Opt for red for women has filled the gaps in awareness and clinical care regarding the greatest threat to women's health, cardiovascular disease. As To blush celebrates 20 years of impact, the AHA continues to take bold steps to save lives and pioneer scientific discoveries. We didn't do it alone. We achieve our goals by working with organizations and individuals who share our vision of better health and today, the Go Red for Women community is stronger than ever. Advertisement 2024 marks 100 years of scientific discovery and innovation by the AHA. Founded in Chicago by six cardiologists, the Association was inspired by a social worker who believed more could be done to help people suffering from heart attacks. From humble beginnings and with a vision to improve global health, the American Heart Association has grown dramatically and is today the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease. heart disease and stroke. In this second century of bold action, the Association is committed to advancing health and hope for everyone, everywhere. As we look ahead to the next 100 years, the AHA, through Go Red for Women, is ready to meet the evolving needs of women today, and at every age, stage, and season of life , as a reliable and relevant source of information. credible and equitable health solutions. To learn more about this year’s Go Red for Women Luncheon and to purchase tickets, please visitwww.heart.org/mocogoredor contact Paola Riviello-Seaez at [email protected]. Source: American Heart Association Advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hellowoodlands.com/2024-montgomery-county-go-red-for-women-chairs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos