Wedding dress boutique planned in Pie Town | Retail
Luxe Redux Bridal will open in Pie Town this summer, the eighth location for the Ohio-based retail company and first in Tennessee.
The bridal boutique, which bills itself as offering off-the-shelf designer wedding dresses, will be located in the Hyve Nashville mixed-use building, with an address of 635 Seventh Avenue S.
Luxe Redux Bridal customers are encouraged to make an appointment to visit the stores. However, the future Nashville location will welcome walk-ins due to the city's singles economy.
The cost to get Luxe Redux Bridal operational and the terms of the lease with Nashvilles CA South Development are not disclosed. CA South developed the Pie Town location, which is on the same side of Seventh Avenue South as Third Man Records, with Hyve. In addition to commercial spaces, the building includes condominiums.
Luxe Redux Bridal traces its roots to 2010, when sister boutique La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection opened its doors. The parent company offers three locations in Ohio (Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, the latter serving as its headquarters) and stores in Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
Nashville is a city we've been exploring for some time, Lindsay Fork, founder and CEO of Luxe Redux Bridal, said in the release. I really believe in kismet and good timing. Nashville, we're coming for you and we're very excited! Thank you to our wives for supporting us and allowing Luxe Redux to grow in the cities we have coveted for so long.
Meg Aubale Epstein, founder and CEO of CA South Development, discussed Nashville's status as a major U.S. city for singles-centric businesses in the release.
As a female entrepreneur, I think this will be a wonderful partnership,” Epstein said.
