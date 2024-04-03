Holly Adam, former Bloomingdales menswear director, dies at 65





Updated April 2 at 1:12 p.m. Elizabeth Hollister Holly Adam, former director of men's and children's fashion at Bloomingdales, has died at her home in Connecticut after a long illness. Adam, aged 65, died of acute liver disease, according to his brother the Reverend Dr AKM Adam, an associate priest of the Church of England in Abingdon, Oxford, and professor of theology at Oriel College in London. University of Oxford in England. . More from WWD Holly Adam was born in Pittsburgh to Donald G. Adam, a professor of English at Chatham College, and Nancy Tuttle Adam, a poet and professional photographer from Nantucket, Massachusetts. Holly Adam first showed her love of fashion in high school where she joined a local Pittsburgh retailer and joined its merchants on buying trips to New York. She studied English at Hobart-William Smith College and, after graduation, moved to New York to take a job as an assistant fashion editor at Vogue magazine. After two years, she joined Bloomingdaleswhere she was director of men's and children's fashion for a decade, according to her LinkedIn page. After leaving Bloomingdales, she opened a store in Greenwich, Conn., named Cashmere Inc., which it operated for over 12 years. After closing in 2011, she created A Fashionable Mind, a company that researched and marketed products for different companies in various categories, including cashmere. At the same time, she ran HomeWorks, a residential real estate project management company. Adam is also the creator of the MensWearNetwork, which organized meetups for people who had worked or continue to work in the industry. men's fashion industry. Learning of his death, Kevin Harter, vice president of integrated marketing and fashion of the Bloomingdales fashion office, said: “Early in my career, I worked as a menswear buyer at Bloomingdales, when Holly was fashion director. I was always inspired by his passion and expertise, and greatly admired his meticulous attention to detail. When I finally assumed his role years later, I found myself faced with the difficult task of living up to his impressive legacy. May she rest in peace. The story continues Among those who paid tribute to Adam on her Facebook page was Jeffrey Banks who said she was savvy, intelligent, witty and loyal because the day is long. Fashion editor Kimberly Cihlar wrote that heaven looks a lot more stylish, adding that the world of men's fashion will miss Holly Adam's wit, glamour, common sense and friendship. [who was] the glue of the MensWearNetwork, an organization born to keep us together and connected in a somewhat organized way. I worked closely with Holly when Bruce Morrison and I were buying and marketing women's coats at Bloomingdales. She was instrumental with us in launching some of the most innovative and luxurious coat designs and fabrications found in Europe and introduced at Bloomies in the late 1980s, said David Fisher, former vice -executive president and general merchandise manager of men's fashion at Bloomingdales. Holly was the quintessential New England Yankee, with a voice reminiscent of Katherine Hepburn and taste that was both fashionable and luxurious, and understanding better than anyone the necessary balance between fashion and commercial appeal. We will miss it, he continued. Besides his brother, Adam is survived by a niece, Philippa Adam; his nephews, Nathanial Adam and Josiah Adam; Josiah's wife, Laura, and their children, Thomas and Lydia. She is also survived by an uncle, Richard Adam of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and an aunt, Harriet Tuttle Noyes of Arlington, Mass. According to his brother, plans for a memorial have not yet been established. The best of World Day

