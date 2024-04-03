Get This Perfectly Beachy Dress at Walmart for Under $50





Spring is finally here. That means sunnier days, warmer temperatures and trips to the beach. If you're planning to go there at some point, you've probably entertained the idea of ​​wearing something cute but flashy while hanging out in the sand. Good decision, but what goes with your favorite swimsuit? We have a great idea of ​​what you can wear to frolic on the beach.

Although it might be too cold right now to wear a dress, it's the perfect opportunity to get a deal on dresses! On Amazon, many styles are on sale ahead of Black Friday. Stock up on these dreamy dresses to prepare for the warmer days ahead. We've picked our favorite dresses below up to 69% off […] THE Cupshe V-Neck Maxi Dress is just $45 at Walmart, which means you can buy a stunning dress for less than the price of a fancy dinner somewhere. It's the perfect option for taking a moonlit stroll in the sand or hanging out with friends for brunch. Whatever you choose to do, you'll do it in style. Get the Cupshe V-Neck Maxi Dress for only $45 at Walmart! This V-neck dress has a bold floral print and a deep neckline to give it a bit of a mysterious look, but the main attraction is its knotted panel at the back of the dress, which shows off a bit of skin. On the front, its gathered bodice gives you a neat silhouette, and the thin straps are comfortable and delicate. Get the Cupshe V-Neck Maxi Dress for only $45 at Walmart! It's a loose, flowy dress that works well as a one-night-only look or it could even be repurposed as a swimsuit cover-up. Whatever your style, you'll likely be the most fashionable person at the reception and field questions all night about where you got that eye-catching piece. Get the Cupshe V-Neck Maxi Dress for only $45 at Walmart! THANKS! You have successfully registered. Just make sure you buy it now, because if you wait too long, all these dresses will probably be gone — it's a great price and you won't want to miss out. Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […]

