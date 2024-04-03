Memorial Health Foundation to Host 19th Annual Fashion Show to Help Cancer Patients

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A cancer diagnosis can be devastating. The mental and physical changes that occur during cancer treatments can take a toll on patients' emotional well-being…and treatment costs aren't an easy thing to control, either.

Memorial Health System is hosting a sold-out fashion show to help cancer patients feel beautiful…and ticket sales will help them too!

This is the 19th annual fashion show presented by Eramet.

All models are Memorial Health System cancer patients or survivors. All proceeds will benefit Memorial Health Foundation's emergency breast health and cancer patient initiatives.

It's already sold out, but you can continue to donate or join the waiting list!

The show will take place on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and conversations.

A hearty Cuban appetizer buffet prepared by Parkhurst Dining and sponsored by Par Mar begins at 6:30 p.m.

The fashion show begins at 7 p.m. The theme this year is Havana Nights.

Nikkie Cox is a model in the show! It's her first time doing this and she said she's really excited. Cox said she was diagnosed with cancer and being able to give back to the community and the Foundation that helped her – and others – was amazing and something she was grateful to do. part of this support system.

Susie Warman, senior philanthropy manager, said it was a great way to celebrate those undergoing cancer treatments. She said it was like a celebration and a support group mixed into one.

Warman also told the story of a man who said the foundation and the funds raised helped save his life. She explained that the man had never driven and that without the foundation he would not have been able to get to his appointments and cancer treatments.

Warman provided helpful information on what the funds are for and the impact it can have on the community.

Once again, this show contributes to the breast health initiative by providing free screening mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women… (200 in 2023).

The Emergency Cancer Patient Initiative provides the following support and more:

Travel for patients who do not have transportation to get to treatment (105 in 2023)

Gas cards for patients to help them get treatment (215 in 2023)

Grocery cards to help patients make ends meet (174 in 2023)

A free wig for patients suffering from hair loss due to treatment (77 in 2023)

Necessary dental care

Critical drugs

Help with utility bills

You can register and learn more about the event by going to mhsystem.org/fashionshow

You can contact the Memorial Health Foundation at (740) 374-4913 or [email protected] for more information.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, they cost $400 for a table of 8 or $50 per person.

The registration deadline is Sunday April 7.

Warman added, “You can be part of the generous benefactors who bring hope and healing to hundreds of cancer center patients each year while cheering on our role models and spending wonderful times with family and friends. With your help, we can continue to provide world-class healthcare near you. In addition to the exhilarating show and delicious food, there will be a cash bar, including the signature Cuban cooler, and raffle tickets for sale for prizes ranging in value from $150 to over $2,000. you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event!

