News Nuggets: Salk and Gilot portrait, Villa Musica, 'In Performance at The JAI', trash cleaning, fashion





The Salk Institute receives a gift of the portrait of Jonas Salk and Françoise Gilot A portrait of famed biomedical scientist Jonas Salk and his wife, artist Françoise Gilot, was given as a gift to the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, the La Jolla research center that Salk founded, by Michael and Eric Schwartz as children by the portraitist, the late Bern Schwartz. The portrait was presented March 12 at The Power of Persistence symposium at the Salk Institute, where it will hang alongside Gilot's works. Villa Musica camps are coming to La Jolla La Jolla Country Day School will be the site of the upcoming 2024 Villa Musica Summer Camps, running from June 10 to August 2 for students ages 5-17. The camps are intended for young aspiring musicians to benefit from an exploratory environment for their musical growth. HAS Villa Music“Our camps aren't just about hitting the right notes, they're about fostering creativity, building confidence and nurturing a lifelong passion for music,” said Aaron Bullard, Acting General Manager of Villa Musica. Full-day camps run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the La Jolla Country Day School campus at 9490 Genesee Ave. Early drop-off (8:30 a.m.) and late pick-up (until 5 p.m.) can be accommodated for a fee of $10 per hour. For more information, contact camp coordinator Nicole Olsson at [email protected]. Up to 30 volunteer hours per week are available for high school students interested in becoming camp counselors. For an application form, send an email [email protected]. In Performance at The JAI now streaming on PBS La Jolla Music Society collaborated with KPBS-TV to produce In Performance at The JAI, an hour-long program featuring the all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache performing at JAI, the intimate cabaret-style space at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. in La Jolla. The show, taped November 30, aired March 30 on KPBS and is available to stream on the PBS app. In Performance at The JAI was recorded at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. (Darren Bradley) The program includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with founding band members Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol. We are excited to partner with KPBS to offer new audiences a taste of what the JAI performance experience is like,” said La Jolla Music Society Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal. Flor de Toloache is a band I've wanted to bring to the Conrad for a long time, and this show truly captures their incredible artistry, energy, and passion for their craft. Cleanup of the creek at the bay on April 20 Registration is open for the next I Love A Clean San Diego Creek to Bay Cleanup, which invites volunteers to pick up trash at locations in La Jolla and San Diego from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20. The Creek to Bay Cleanup, founded in 2002, is one of the largest single-day environmental events in San Diego County. The Sierra Club Seal Society is the team captain for the La Jolla Cove/Scripps Park location and the south side of the Children's Pool down to the tide pools. Check out additional sites and sign up at cleansd.org/creektobay. La Jollans takes part in the parade of Prado patrons La Jolla resident Ann Hill and Margaret Dudas attend Patrons Miriam Summ's Prados fashion show. (Prado bosses) La Jollans Mary Powell-Penrith and Micki Olin reunite with Arlene Esgate at the Prados Miriam Summ fashion show at Bloomingdales at Fashion Valley. (Prado bosses) Patrons of the Prado Members and their guests from across San Diego County, including several from La Jolla, recently gathered for the annual Miriam Summ Fashion Show at Bloomingdales Fashion Valley. Patron members Susan Davey, Dr. Jacqueline Denysiak, Julia Salman, Christy Billings, Lena Trotsko and Lynne Wheeler served as models and walked the runway in fashions ranging from casual to glamorous. Proceeds from the event benefit Bucks4Bus program, which provides transportation for San Diego schoolchildren to visit educational attractions in Balboa Park. Posh on Prospect available May 11 San Diego Fashion Week models Daniela Felix and Samantha Fuller sport Independence Day-inspired looks at the First Friday Art Walk in La Jolla last July. (Moson Photography) La Jolla Village Merchants Association, in partnership with San Diego Fashion Week, will present the Posh on Prospect Fashion Show on Saturday, May 11, with events at participating Village boutiques and the show at noon at The Living Room restaurant. Tickets start at $49 at fashionweeksd.ticketsauce.com/e/posh-on-prospect. A $5 discount is available with the promo code LBTS24. Compiled by La Jolla Light staff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lajollalight.com/news/story/2024-04-02/news-nuggets-salk-and-gilot-portrait-villa-musica-in-performance-at-the-jai-trash-cleanup-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos