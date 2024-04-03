Brother throws a fit when sister imposes a “strict dress code” on au pair. AITA?





“AITA for telling my sister to stop being so strict with her au pair?” Large_Refrigerator83 So my sister (23 million) (29F) has a British au pair, Stella (19F). She is a very nice girl and certainly very beautiful. We live in Germany. She's been here about 10 months and I would consider us friends. My sister obviously doesn't like Stella. It was my brother-in-law (32 million) who insisted on an au pair because my sister wanted help with childcare, and he thought an au pair was the best choice. This is because Stella can teach her children English. An au pair costs less and the cultural exchange benefits both the family and the au pair. Plus, her own sister was an au pair and she loved it. My sister often complains about Stella, calling her a show-off for teaching the children French in addition to English. She calls her lazy because she only works the hours allowed by the government and she thinks Stella is vain for worrying about her appearance. Everyone else in the family loves her and my mother can't stand the thought of her leaving in two months. Stella has never complained about my sister, but it's obvious she's a terrible host. A few days ago, my sister brought her kids to our house for a family meal and she didn't bring Stella. My mom asked Stella to come over, so she was confused, and my sister said she was enforcing a “dress code” and Stella didn't have clothes that met the dress code. My mother asked her for more information and it turned out that my sister didn't want Stella to wear skirts during her work hours and all of her pants were in the wash. She claims it's because she can't chase kids in a skirt, but I've seen her do it before. I said it was absurd to restrict Stella's clothes. Stella is always very modest, so it might make sense if she wasn't, but she is. My mom was annoyed because Stella was leaving soon and she wanted to see more of her, and I was annoyed because she was being mean for no reason. I told my sister that she was being unnecessarily strict and that she should leave Stella alone because that's not the only unusual rule she has for herself. She doesn't allow Stella to go clubbing at all, doesn't allow Stella to put on makeup in the house, doesn't let her call my BIL for a ride if she's out, etc. IMO she's horrible to her. My sister called me AH and told me to mind my own business. I don't think I was an AH, but my sister said she had the right to make the rules as Stella's “employer.” AITA? Here are the top-rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post: au5000 NTA. Stella must have large reserves of patience. I would have told your bossy, mean sister to screw up her work and gone home months ago. Your sister does nothing for Anglo-German relations and treats this girl very badly. She needs a lesson in respect for others. Her husband and your mother might report her for her behavior. I was an au pair for 6 months and my host family was nice, I'm still in contact with them decades later. …. my parents would have intervened quickly if I had complained to them about poor treatment. I hope Stella has a little fun. The OP answered here: Large_Refrigerator83 Honestly, I'm surprised she hasn't left. She told me she liked going all the way. Honestly, other than learning the languages ​​she loves, I don't think she's having much fun. She told me she had made a whole list of things she would do when she returned to the UK. d-Abernathy NTA. His treatment of Stella really doesn't seem fair. It almost seems like a jealousy issue, either related to the kids or BIL. Maybe she thinks having another woman around is a threat to her marriage? Even if his fears aren't completely unfounded, from your perspective, it doesn't make you an asshole to point out something that seems unreasonable. Mini_Godzilla NTA! Stella is of legal age and can do whatever she wants in her free time! Enforcing a dress code and forbidding her husband to pick her up only shows one thing. Your sister is mortally jealous, also of her appearance and her language skills! Is she worried that Stella will immediately have a quickie in the car with her husband or that he might see too much leg if she wears a skirt? Furthermore, you know very well that slavery is prohibited in our country, Germany. Good morning NTA – Stella is 19 years old; according to German law, she is a full adult. Your sister can't forbid him from going clubbing in his free time. Stella is his employee and not a slave or his child. And she can't just make up rules. And your sister is a Miststück in her own right. Evening-Anteater-422 NTA, your sister is a piece of work. Stella knows she can leave, right? And she has her passport in her possession? Not locked in Stella's safe or something? solo_throwaway254247 Your sister seems jealous of Stella. And she has a lot of insecurities that she blames Stella for. My sister should work on her problems. ChrisHarpham Is she an evil stepsister and is the au pair Cindarella? Was the family meal a ball? NTA, it sounds like she is mean and maybe jealous of the au pair. It's strange to complain about your children learning extra things, especially something as important as another language. Evening-Anteater-422 I bet the contract has exit clauses for both parties. There certainly can't be a legal contract that says you can't quit your job unless you're in the military. Even if she stands up and resigns, what will happen? Nothing. She will find another au pair job because au pairs are rare. So what do you think here? Who's wrong ? If you could give the OP some au pair advice, what would you tell them? Copyright 2024 Someecards, Inc.

