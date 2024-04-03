a look behind the curtain – Palatinate

By Martha Powell

The generally laid-back attitude toward the Van Mildert charity fashion show was evident in a message I received a few weeks before the event, asking if I was willing to take part. I responded by verifying that I wouldn't do it myself, and they responded by asking me to find a partner. Luckily, my friend Matty was up to the challenge, even though he was also registered for the swimsuit walk, meaning the second half of his segments took place in an outfit that was part tux, part -shorts.

Unlike most other college fashion shows, Mildert operates with the mentality that the more models the better, holding entries rather than auditions. Models then select a garment from a large wardrobe and are encouraged to pair it with pieces they already own. Swimsuit and underwear models (reserved for second and third years respectively, a near rite of passage for Mildert students) either choose items from their own wardrobe or are encouraged to purchase something that matches their tastes, encouraging the pieces to be worn again. I was struck by the events' focus on sustainability and creativity, as it gave the models a large degree of creative control over their outfits, knowing that nothing was going to waste.

After spending a few days working on a vague script, without really knowing what I was getting myself into, I arrived at the sequence that was taking place on the day of the show itself. The models were still working on their walks, many of which seemed to last longer than the songs they had selected. However, from my perspective at least, there was no doubt that this was a well-oiled machine and that the performance details would be ironed out by 8pm that evening.

A definite advantage of holding the fashion show in the Milderts Middle School dining hall was the large, if not unconventional, backstage area in which the models could get ready. Before the parade, the mood in the girls' locker room (a large conference-style room typically used for panels or lectures, while the boys camped out in the middle school gymnasium) was, in a word, wholesome. VM Dance practiced in one corner, clothing models made final alterations to their outfits in another, while underwear models decided on their group pose at the end of their walk. With the addition of a UE Boom speaker and some drinks, it felt more like a backstage party than a fashion show.

Being someone with little work to do compared to everyone else (you'd be surprised how easy it is to get a drunk crowd to clap, clap, or laugh if you speak loud enough into a microphone ), I was lucky enough to move to the back. for the majority of the operation. Yet every time I left the stage, I always received high fives and congratulations from the next step, excited to get on stage. Due to the number of models involved, most people usually only walk once or twice, so the novelty of being on stage never really wears off.

The marches themselves were brilliantly fun, featuring the first international college march which celebrated, among other things, the diversity of the student body. I remembered the opening scene of the movie Triangle of sadnesswhere a group of models working on a shoot alternated between H&M (smiling and relaxed) and Balenciaga (his face impassive and muffled). It was clear that there was no point in Balenciaga faces here; everyone was just too happy to participate.

The whole event was very much in the spirit of Van Mildert, in the sense that no one took themselves too seriously. From the start of the show, it was clear that fun was the priority. Each walk was greeted with loud applause from the crowd, with almost every guest having at least one friend involved in the show. Raising funds for YPP, Milderts’ outreach program for area schoolchildren, the chosen charity could not have reflected the college’s ethos more. It was a really good cause.

Fortunately, and to no one's surprise, the show was a triumph, and I feel so lucky to have been an (admittedly small) part of it. It is a credit to the team behind it that everything ran so smoothly while ensuring all participants and spectators had an incredible time.

Photo credit: Luis Cern