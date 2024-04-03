Lewis Hamilton to focus on 'films and fashion' when he retires from F1 | Entertainment

Lewis Hamilton will focus on “film and fashion” when he retires from motor racing.

The Formula 1 star is already considering his future off the track as he prepares for a big move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year and revealed he has sought advice from some of the biggest names in the sport who have since moved away from competitions.

He said in GQ's annual creativity issue: “I've spoken to so many incredible athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams to Michael Jordan. I've spoken to some of the greats I've met along the way, who are retired – or some are still competing – and the fear of what comes next, the lack of preparation for what comes next.

“A lot of them said: I quit too soon. Or: I stayed too long. When it ended, I had nothing planned. My whole world fell apart because my whole life has been dedicated to this sport.

“Some of them were saying: I didn't plan and it was a bit of a disaster because I was really lost afterwards. There was such a hole. Such an emptiness. And I had no idea how I was going to fill it. And I was in such a hurry at first to try to fill it that you fill it with the wrong thing…

“But it made me think, 'Okay, when I stop, how can I avoid this?' And so I started seriously finding other things that I was passionate about.”

He added: “I went through this phase of understanding that I can't run forever… Because when I stop, I'm going to drop the mic and be happy.”

Lewis then revealed that he had many passions that he wanted to pursue, but needed to hone them and so decided to focus on film and fashion – and wants to create a luxury brand company to rival LVMH, which owns names such as Tiffany Co., Christian Dior and Givenchy.

He explained: “The hardest thing is that I want to do everything. I'm very ambitious. But I understand that you can't do it, in fact, I take that back because I don't believe in the word 'don't can not”.

“To master something, it takes 10,000 hours. Obviously, I did it racing. There's not enough time to master all these different things…

“I think it's going to be cinema and fashion… Honestly, one of my dreams is to think about creating my own diverse LVMH. I don't know if we live in a time where that's really possible. But it’s something I conceptualize.”

Lewis has previously ventured into music and film – founding his own production company called Dawn Apollo Films – and he has also collaborated with American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

