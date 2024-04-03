Native American Fashion Hits the Catwalk at Utah Native Fashion Week Event





SALT LAKE CITY Native American designers in the fashion world sometimes have to rein in their creative impulses, says Jessica Wiarda. “We have to modify ourselves a lot to fit into high fashion spaces,” she said. However, in an effort to give them more creative latitude, Utah Indigenous Fashion Week is hosting a design and fashion show which will further showcase their work on their terms. “It’s like reclaiming … ownership,” said Wiarda, who handles communications for the event. The fashion presentation, now in its second year, is scheduled for Saturday and will take place at the Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South in Salt Lake City. General admission tickets are sold out, Wiarda said, but “VIP Access” tickets, offering access to more activities, are still available. The VIP events begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday while the main show runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Stella Standingbear, a Native American singer and artist, will perform, but the work of 19 designers will make up the bulk of the programming. The works featured are from the Hopi, Navajo, Ute, Northern Ute, Apache, Anishinaabe Ojibwe and other tribes. “We’re going to start with the traditional and move more and more toward the contemporary,” Wiarda said. Traditional Native American clothing, powwow clothing and more contemporary offerings including jewelry and accessories will be on display. Utah Native Fashion Week officials are still in the process of obtaining nonprofit status. All profits from the event will be donated to the costs of the event and to the artists and models.

