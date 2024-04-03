TAFT launches “TAFT for her”

Connect with us

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As part of an exciting adventure in women's fashion, TAFTrenowned for its bold and distinctive men's shoes, proudly announces the launch of 'TAFT for her', his very first collection for women. This revolutionary expansion marks a new era for TAFT as the brand broadens its horizons to encompass a more inclusive narrative of style and self-expression. With 'TAFT for her', the brand transfers its unique design philosophy to the realm of women's fashion, marrying the boldness and distinctiveness of its best-selling men's line with a fresh, feminine perspective. TAFT is about boots, shoes and people, everyone. This approach is not only a diversification of products, but a celebration of the individuality of all genders, illustrating TAFT commitment to innovation and inclusiveness in fashion.