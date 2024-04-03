Fashion
TAFT launches “TAFT for her”
NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As part of an exciting adventure in women's fashion, TAFTrenowned for its bold and distinctive men's shoes, proudly announces the launch of 'TAFT for her', his very first collection for women. This revolutionary expansion marks a new era for TAFT as the brand broadens its horizons to encompass a more inclusive narrative of style and self-expression. With 'TAFT for her', the brand transfers its unique design philosophy to the realm of women's fashion, marrying the boldness and distinctiveness of its best-selling men's line with a fresh, feminine perspective. TAFT is about boots, shoes and people, everyone. This approach is not only a diversification of products, but a celebration of the individuality of all genders, illustrating TAFT commitment to innovation and inclusiveness in fashion.
“Expanding TAFT into a women’s collection has always been something on our radar,” said Jordan Hancockdirector of design and development at TAFT. “FOver the years, there have been many comments, direct messages and emails asking us to make products for women. We have always been passionate about helping people to be confident, to be unique and to be bold in their own way. We want people who wear our shoes to feel good, not only about the quality of our product and design, but also about themselves and the value they bring to everything they do. »
With a long-held vision to inspire bold self-expression and cultural change, 'TAFT for her,» is a living embodiment of this philosophy. The collection celebrates this spirit, offering the same commitment to unique design and quality that has defined the brand. By expanding its offering to include feminine styles, TAFT it's not just about selling shoes; it’s about organizing a movement of empowerment through fashion.
In a creative reinterpretation, the collection transforms TAFT iconic boots, shoes and loafers for men in sophisticated options for women. The line includes the Jill boot, a stylish and versatile interpretation of the men's Jack boot, and the Roma boot, echoing the rugged elegance of the men's Rome boot. The Freya boot, an evolution of the more robust Blake-stitched Viking boot, offers an imposing silhouette, while the Flora moccasin, like its male counterpart, balances comfort and high fashion. Additional styles like Hélène Botte, Becca shoeAnd Lucie shoe, each inspired by popular men's styles, enriches this versatile collection. These deals aren't limited to shoes; they represent a fusion of TAFT classic designs with an innovative, women-focused fashion narrative.
Hancock's Notes “We've sampled and tested many fun and unique styles that might appear in the future, but for this first collection, we focused on what we do best and adapted our core TAFT styles in a way that, we hope will resonate with our customers.”.
Handcrafted in Europeevery room in 'TAFT for her' is much more than just shoes; it is a testament to the highest quality craftsmanship. The leathers used are full grain for ultimate comfort and durability and thanks to a Blake stitched construction, TAFT the shoes are designed for longevity and increased flexibility, ensuring they are built to last. With extra lightweight commando cleated soles, each shoe is a tale of the wearer's journey, encapsulating the essence of TAFT brand where every stitch tells a story of commitment to individuality and the pursuit of excellence.
“We hope that those who have followed us and asked for women's shoes all these years will be excited and feel that yes! We have finally created a women's collection! The women's shoe market is full of poor quality shoes made possible by fast-cycling fashion. trends. We want to offer shoes that are made to high-quality standards and designed to be worn and look best. Our shoes stand out from the crowd and earn you compliments wherever your feet take you. And wherever your feet go., our shoes will help you be your most confident and best self”, Hancock said.
“TAFT for her is a testament to the brand's values in action, as it continues to champion uniqueness and build a supportive community. The debut range of women's styles, including Jill Boot, Roma Boot, Freya Boot, Flora Loafer and more, will be available in sizes 5-12 to ensure every woman can find their perfect fit. With prices ranging from $255 has $295, these timeless pieces are designed to be accessible without compromising on quality. From April 2, 2024, the collection will be available for purchase on our website and at select retail partners. We invite women to discover the world of TAFT and discover the perfect pair in their own size.
LINK TO PAGE: https://taftclothing.com/collections/taft-for-her
LINK TO HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGES HERE
Media Contact:
Michèle Marie PR [email protected]
About TAFT
TAFT is a direct-to-consumer footwear brand specializing in unique and bold shoe designs. Founded in 2014, TAFT shoes are made by artisans around the world with textiles ranging from Portuguese wool to woven jacquards and Charles F. Stead leather. TAFT prides itself on having an inclusive vibe among its clientele, constantly offering new and exciting styles.
TAFT SOURCE
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taft-launches-taft-for-her—best-selling-bold-styles-now-made-for-her-302105948.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
