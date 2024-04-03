Young men show great interest in second-hand luxury fashion, some buyers still wary of authenticity





Buying second-hand clothing has become a popular activity in recent years, particularly among consumers who want to get more bang for their buck, seek out vintage finds, or reduce their environmental footprint. Although many consumers appreciate the deals they find while saving, this phenomenon is not unique to discount hunters. The luxury fashion resale industry is now worth nearly $50 billionand data from an ongoing CivicScience survey shows that nearly 35% of U.S. adults are at least “somewhat” likely to purchase second-hand luxury clothing and/or accessories in the next 30 days (n = 2,140 responses from 03/22/24 to 04/02/24). The greatest interest in second-hand luxury fashion comes from the Generation Z age group, followed by Millennials. There is also significant interest from younger men, with 40% of men aged 18 to 34 year olds say they are more likely to buy second-hand luxury items today than last year, compared to 33% of women in this age group. . Join the conversation: How often do you buy second-hand luxury clothing? Convenience matters With the increased interest in online savings in recent years (especially among Generation Z), it's clear that some consumers are looking for more efficient methods of saving. Data from CivicScience shows that 37% of consumers say they have purchased second-hand luxury products online. Among online second-hand retailers, eBay reigns supreme in luxury fashion reselling. 57% of those who purchased second-hand luxury fashion in the past year made purchases on eBay, followed by 31% at Poshmark. Trends and social media Not surprisingly, consumers who follow current fashion trends and styles are more likely to be interested in purchasing second-hand luxury products. Forty-five percent of those who said they follow trends very closely also said they were much more likely to buy a second-hand luxury item today than last year, compared to just 6% who said they were much less susceptible. Additionally, social media users are showing much greater interest in second-hand luxury fashion. The links between TikTok users and thrift stores have been examined before, but new survey data reveals a connection between social media and the second-hand luxury fashion market. Seventy-five percent of respondents who are highly influenced by fashion seen on social media also indicated that they are more likely to buy second-hand luxury clothing today than last year, compared to only 9% of those who are not influenced at all. by the fashion seen on social networks. High risk, high reward Although second-hand luxury fashion has clearly gained popularity in some markets, many consumers are still wary of these items, especially those sold online. Thirty-nine percent of respondents who indicated they preferred buying new luxury items over used items said they were very concerned about the risk of purchasing counterfeit or fraudulent used luxury items in online, and an additional 29% indicated they were somewhat concerned about the risk of purchasing counterfeit or fraudulent pre-owned luxury items online. concerned. Online buyers are less concerned (1,887 responses from 03/22/24 to 03/26/24). Although many websites now offer authentication checks to ensure the legitimacy of online purchases, 21% of people who prefer to buy second-hand (rather than new) luxury clothing and accessories say they are unfamiliar with the concept, indicating that a lack of awareness may contribute to hesitancy. However, 40% express some level of confidence in these controls (1,253 responses from 03/22/24 to 03/26/24). Take our survey: have you ever knowingly purchased a fake luxury item? Additional information from the CivicScience InsightStore: In total, 24% of respondents indicated that they prefer to buy second-hand luxury clothing and accessories, compared to 22% who said they prefer to buy new luxury clothing and accessories (n = 2,004 responses from 03/22/24 to 03/26/24).

More than 2 in 5 people who buy second-hand luxury products are most interested in the clothing category. Handbags are the second most popular category, with 14% of respondents indicating interest (n=3,348 responses from 03/22/24 to 03/26/24).

Handbags are the second most popular category, with 14% of respondents indicating interest (n=3,348 responses from 03/22/24 to 03/26/24). Many customers of department stores selling high-end or luxury items are turning to second-hand goods: 48% of Bloomingdale's Shoppers are very likely to purchase second-hand luxury fashion items in the next 30 days, compared to 45% of Saks Buyers and 38% of Nordstrom Shoppers (n=888-905 responses as of 03/30/2024). CivicScience offers more than 500,000 cross-questions, allowing retailers to spot unexpected insights and take the pulse of how their customers are reacting to the latest news and events. Find out how to access it here.

