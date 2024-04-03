Between fashion fatigue, K-pop domination and tradition

When the women's fall/winter season begins after men's fashion week and couture, there is often a certain fashion weariness in the air. Social media has already been flooded with a flood of content for weeks, so the question arises as to what a brand can do to stand out. Last year, the key to this success was concentrated Hollywood star power, designer debuts and viral gimmicks, but for Fall/Winter 2024, the industry is – in a way – back to basics.

In a report, the public relations and image agency Karla Otto analyzes to what extent this gradual change has affected the attractiveness of fashion houses on social networks.

K-pop dominance

According to influencer marketing platform Lefty, which Karla Otto worked with for the report, Fall/Winter 2024 generated earned media value (EMV) of more than $527.5 million. That's a 26 percent annual increase, but with about 30 percent less EMV, it's still significantly lower than the spring/summer season, which generated EMV of more than $829 million.

Earned media value: To define the most notable shows of this season, Lefty and Karla Otto analyzed Instagram posts and TikTok videos from influencers with more than 10,000 followers. The platform notably looked at the respective impressions and engagement of influencers' posts during fashion week. Lefty then calculated the earned media value (EMV) of the respective posts and brands. Earned media value is a key metric for brands and influencers to understand the impact of their post. For the purposes of the report, Lefty defines earned media value as the equivalent of the ad spend a brand would normally make for the impressions earned. For Instagram and TikTok, a price of $100 per cost per thousand (CPM), also known as cost per contact (CPM), was calculated.

However, EMV was not the most notable difference between seasons, as there were also drastic changes in the front rows, on the podiums and in the chosen communication.

New York Fashion Week: $42.8 million; Growth of 8 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

London Fashion Week: $21 million; Growth of 2.7 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

Milan Fashion Week: $149 million; Growth of 18.4 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

Paris Fashion Week: $315 million; Growth of 35.2 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

While the previous season was still marked by Hollywood influence, mainly due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes the EMV performance of brands was mainly driven by fascination with K-Pop . Although the report notes that K-pop musicians' participation in fashion shows has evolved from an innovative talent strategy to an industry standard, there is no denying that this choice continues to more than pay off.

Wonyoung at Miu Miu, Lisa at Louis Vuitton and Jisoo at Dior. Credits: (From left to right) Launchmetrics/spotlight, Louis Vuitton and Dior.

K-pop stars alone generated an EMV of $123 million this season. This means that South Korean celebrities accounted for approximately 23 percent of total EMV for the period, 103 percent more than the previous year. Even though K-Pop is currently on top, the influence of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region cannot be attributed to the South Korean music genre alone.

Based on the top 200 Fall/Winter 2024 runway influencers, no region generated more EMV than Asia Pacific. While the importance of guests from Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the United States declined sharply, the APAC region was responsible for 64 percent of EMV and, with $164 million, recorded an increase of 24 percent compared to the previous season.

Only Latin America saw a larger increase from the previous season, with EMV up 77.9 percent to $23.13 million. The main reason for this is Georgina Rodriguez, Argentinian influencer and partner of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who walked the runway for the fashion brand Vetements. With this appearance, Rodriguez rose to fourth place among the top influencers of the season and achieved an EMV of $8.2 million.

Georgina Rodriguez walking for Vetements AW24. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Asia Pacific: 65 percent EMV at $164 million

North America: 24 percent EMV to $35.06 million

Europe: 14 percent EMV to $29.06 million

Latin America: 9 percent EMV to $23.13 million

Middle East: 1 percent EMV at $570,000

Africa: 1 percent EMV at $437,000

Return of “traditional media”

EMV's geographic shift wasn't the only notable change this season. In recent years, the fashion industry has become something of an entertainment machine, with influencers acting as market criers and drawing attention to the respective brands. Credentials and expertise often played only a limited role and traditional media gradually disappeared from the scene.

However, fall/winter 2024 saw a resurgence of “traditional institutions,” with the social media profiles of the largest media publications accounting for the largest social media following.

voice sharing Share of voice (SOV) is a measure of a company's visibility in online marketing.

(31.1%) in all categories of “influencers”.

Karla Otto explains the resurgence of traditional media, albeit on social platforms, not only through its authority, but above all through access to all areas of the industry, which, according to the report, is a “perfect formula for social success.

Miu Miu AW24. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight.



As an example of this perfect formula, the report cites trade magazine Business of Fashion's “Backstage Pass” video series, which offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at major fashion shows such as designer Sean McGirr's debut at Alexander McQueen, as well as that of Miu. Miu's collaboration with Julia Hobb, acting fashion director of British Vogue. Hobbs filmed a series of TikTok videos featuring Miu Miu runway models, generating a total of 9.16 million views, helping to increase the brand's media value by 79% year-over-year .

Top media profiles for fall/winter 2024, measured by EMV

Media: 31.9 percent of total EMV

The musicians: 29.35 percent of total EMV

Actors: 14.37 percent of total EMV

Influencers: 13.9 percent of total EMV

Models: 6.99 percent of total EMV

Creatives, Athletes, Industry Leaders and TV Personalities: 3.49 percent of total EMV

3.49 percent of total EMV

Can luxury really be quiet?

An attempt to turn back time and bring back the “good old days” here and now has also been made elsewhere. The Row decided to simply ban all forms of social media at its fall/winter show, confiscating cell phones and equipping guests in attendance with a notepad and pen.

The result? As anticipation for the release and possible leaked images grew, online searches for the American brand increased by 138%. While it's unlikely that many brands will adopt a strategy as strict as The Row, there's no denying that the brand's slightly controversial approach has had people – and the internet – talking for days, proving that, as stated report, there is no such thing as quiet luxury in the end.

Dior: $45.88 million; Growth of 61 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

Louis Vuitton: $30.40 million; Growth of 11 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

Saint Laurent: $29.98 million; Growth of -0.2 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

Lowe: $27.60 million; Growth of 112 percent compared to the previous year (FY23)

Versace: $19.90 million; no information on growth compared to the previous year (AH23)

Christian Dior AW24. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight.