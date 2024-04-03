Fashion
Fashion, gastronomy, music: the COMO 2024 weekend in Singapore has it all
No plans for the weekend? It's time to change that: COMO Weekend 2024 officially kicks off in Singapore and brings together fashion, food, music and culture in the best possible way.
The event, which takes place from April 5 to 7, stands out for activities that seem to have been organized by this friend with great taste and excellent connections. The program includes a wine masterclass led by a master sommelier, a four-course dinner inspired by Bhutanese cuisine, an evening of live music and unique cocktails, and an invitation-only trunk show from one of the Australia's hottest fashion brands.
Como Weekend 2024 is presented by Como Group, owner of Club 21 and Como Hotels and Resorts, among others, and marks a new global initiative that aims to bring together a community of people who love discovery and appreciate the finer things in life. If this sounds familiar, that's because Como Weekend was already featured in a series of pop-up events in Singapore last year. This month, the event finally makes its full-fledged debut here, with unforgettable experiences taking place in Como Dempsey and Como Orchard, before launching in other countries around the world.
Now that you know what it's about, check out our Como 2024 weekend guide and discover all the cool things to see and do in the days ahead.
To find out more and book at comogroup.com.
Zimmermann fashion show
When: April 5
Or: Club21 at the Como orchard
Zimmermann, the Sydney-based fashion brand that has been worn by Taylor Swift, Beyonc and Margot Robbie, presents its Spring/Summer 2024 collection here in an exclusive showcase, after showing at Paris Fashion Week. Take a closer look at the brand's romantic floral dresses and breezy, beach-ready ensembles, as well as kids' looks from its Kids Spring/Summer 2024 collection. For fashion fans, this is the hottest ticket of the Como Weekend programming. If you want to reserve a place, be sure to book a two-night stay at Como Metropolitan Singapore; hotel guests will benefit from priority access to the VIP-only fashion show.
COMO Cuisine pop-up dinner
When: April 5, 6 and 7
Or: Como Cuisine at Como Orchard
You won't need to fly to the Himalayas to try Bhutanese cuisine. During Como Weekend, Como Cuisine Executive Chef Chutipol Laoyodtrakul will team up with Chef Tshering Lhaden to deliver a culinary experience full of rich flavors of the region. Expect the real deal: Lhaden, a Bhutan native who runs Como Uma Bhutan, helped develop the dinner menu as a tribute to the people, culture and landscape of his home country. Some of the distinctive dishes that will be concocted include First Harvest Bhutanese Caviar and White Asparagus, as well as Egg Drop Tofu Soup with River Herb Soup (also known as churu gongdo).
A Caviar and Wine Masterclass
When: April 6 and 7
Or: Cullina in Como Dempsey
Go beyond the simple gourmand and discover what makes wine and caviar so special. This masterclass, led by Mathias Camilleri, Singapore's first master sommelier, and Vincent Jakircevic, gastronomy specialist, from Culina, will teach you all about the world's best specialties. Discover the nuances of wine and its pairings, as well as how to pair caviar with drinks like champagne. You'll also get a taste of these pairings: attendees will be treated to Kaviaris premium caviar varieties like Transmontanus (white sturgeon), Oscietra Prestige and Kristal.
An evening of music and drinks
When: April 6
Or: Ippoh Tempura Bar by Ginza Ippoh and The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar in Como Dempsey
Here's a good reason to spend your Saturday evening in Como Dempsey. Ippoh Tempura Bar and Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar will host an evening of live music and drinks. For the former, expect jazz and pop performances from Vanessa Shavonne with a trio. For the latter, sip on striking cocktails like the Lychee Raspberry Bellini and Mandarin Mojito.
This story was originally published on GRAZIA Singapore. Once you have finished this story, clickhere to catch up with our April 2024 issue.
