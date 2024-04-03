These are the best Tissot watches for men you can get

In the watchmaking world, one brand always deserves our admiration year after year: Tissot. Tissot's origins date back to 1853, nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Le Locle, amid the Swiss Jura mountains. Founded by the visionary duo Charles-Félicien Tissot and Charles-Émile Tissot, the brand has since become a titan of the Swiss watch industry.

The best Tissot watches for men

Tissot is unique in the world of watches in that it can perfectly combine affordability without losing that famous Swiss precision. While their timepieces may not have the most extravagant complications or incredible prices, Tissot watches truly excel at making sturdy, good quality watches that still look premium. Their mantra of making “watches with gold value at the price of silver” is truly the definition of the brand, where they deliver exceptional quality without the need to put a hammer in your piggy bank. Tissot has brought together all the hallmarks of Swiss watchmaking, namely reliability and longevity, and created timepieces accessible to enthusiasts, most of which cost around $1,000.

Our favorite Tissot watches at an affordable price

Join us as we go through a list of Tissot watches that we think are at the top of the brand, and we'll give you an inside look at the features and designs that made us choose them. Whether you are a seasoned collector or a beginner in fine watchmaking, our guide will certainly make you want to add a Tissot watch to your collection.

1. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80's modern engineering is combined with classic aesthetics, making it the perfect choice for years to come, knowing it won't go out of style. Its elegant 40mm barrel-shaped case, crafted from sturdy 316L stainless steel, exudes luxury, and the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating ensures this watch's durability.

Powered by a Swiss automatic movement, the self-winding Powermatic 80 truly delivers performance, offering an impressive 80-hour power reserve, while the Nivachron hairspring enhances precision. Aesthetically, the PRX Powermatic 80 is all about vintage charm, featuring a blue dial with luminescent indexes and hands, providing excellent readability in all lighting conditions. Its interchangeable gray-colored stainless steel quick-release bracelet is completely versatile, making it ideal for everyday wear.

2. Tissot Seastar 1000 Chronograph

With its solid construction and reliable performance, the Tissot Seastar 1000 is the epitome of a dive watch, and it's a drool-worthy choice (we need a few of those, right?) Boasting a generous 45.5mm round case crafted from 316L stainless steel with an exquisite black PVD coating, it exudes a bold and manly aesthetic. The unidirectional aluminum bezel ring enhances the function of the watch, while the screw-down crown and caseback ensure impressive water resistance up to 30 bar (300 meters / 1,000 feet), making it suitable for professional diving (although it doesn't matter if you want it to). it's also for street cred.)

Powered by a precise Swiss quartz movement, this watch features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with a double-sided anti-reflective coating. Its dial, adorned in black, features luminescent indexes and hands powered by Superluminova for excellent visibility in low-light conditions.

3. Tissot Sidéral Powermatic 80

Encased in 316L stainless steel with black and gray marbled forged carbon, the Tissot Sideral's barrel-shaped case measures 41mm in diameter and houses a Swiss automatic movement offering up to 80 hours of power reserve. Its scratch-resistant domed sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating gives this watch a long-lasting feel while providing a clear view of the dial.

Embracing its 1970s heritage, the watch features a bright yellow rubber strap (meaning it's definitely aimed at those with “out there” taste) and a multi-colored luminescent animation on the Black dial, accented by Superluminova coated indexes and hands. Water resistant up to 30 bars (300 meters), it is suitable for all your adventurous leisure activities. The Sideral's interchangeable quick-release strap allows for effortless customization, which can accommodate any personality and taste.

4. Tissot Heritage 1973

The Tissot Heritage 1973 has a 43mm barrel-shaped stainless steel case and a transparent case back, meaning it is exceptionally durable without losing the stylish touch that most men love in their watches. Powered by a Swiss automatic movement, it offers up to 60 hours of power reserve, making it completely reliable.

Its “panda” dial, available in blue and black variations with silver counters, features a tachometer and pays homage to classic racing cars. At the same time, the perforated leather strap adds a sporty touch reminiscent of racing steering wheel models (maybe we'll see Max Verstappen in one of these at some point?). Domed scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating protects the dial, while Superluminova material ensures readability in low-light conditions. This Tissot watch has practical features like central chronograph hands and various counters.

5. Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar

The Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar is the definition of innovation, as it features cutting-edge technology and a design that will be trending even 10 years from now. With a diameter of 47.5 mm, its round titanium case is hypoallergenic and anti-magnetic. Powered by solar energy and equipped with a Swiss connected solar quartz touch movement, this watch offers an incredible range of functions, including an altimeter, compass, perpetual calendar and much more. This Tissot watch comes with an interchangeable quick-release strap, meaning you can easily adapt it to your style.

6. Tissot Chrono XL Vintage

Have you ever wondered if it's possible to merge vintage charm and sporty functionality? Well, the Tissot Chrono XL is your answer. Its 45mm stainless steel case is coated with black PVD and complemented by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, giving it the greatest protection.

Powered by a Swiss quartz movement and featuring an EOL (end of life) indicator, this Tissot watch is built to last and will tell you the time as accurately as needed. Its chronograph functions include a central 60-second hand, 30-minute and 1/10-second counters, as well as ADD and SPLIT capabilities. With a sleek black dial adorned with Arabic indexes and Superluminova-coated hands, you'll have no difficulty reading it in low-light conditions.

How to choose the Tissot watch that's right for you

Choosing the right Tissot watch for a man involves taking into account his personal style, lifestyle and functional tastes. Here are the steps to help you select the perfect watch:

Define the goal: Decide whether your watch will be for everyday use or whether you will only take it out for special occasions like a party or specific activities like sports.

Consider your style: Tissot offers a range of models, from classic to sporty, to ensure there is a watch that will match your style.

Evaluate its features: Look for features like water resistance, chronograph functions, and materials built to last, depending on your everyday watch needs. It should not be a simple piece of jewelry but should be functional to help you with various tasks throughout your day.

Check the size: Consider the diameter and thickness of the watch to ensure it fits comfortably and fits your wrist size well.

