How much skin can students show at school? Pasco seeks clarity in the dress code.

LAND OLAKES The Pasco County School Board is preparing to wade into another debate over the length of students' shirts.

In a year marked by several hot-button issues, from book challenges to parental permissions, few topics have taken up more board time than whether students should be allowed to see their bellies exposed.

Board member Cynthia Armstrong first introduced the topic last spring, without any prompting from students or staff. She argued that existing rules allowed senior which showed too much skin and called for a revision requiring all shirts to extend to the waist.

After hours of discussion, the board narrowly approved the change. As schools began implementing the new dress code in August, complaints poured in about aggressive enforcement that bordered on body shaming on some campuses and confusion about what it meant on others.

After much additional debate, the school board reversed the change a month into the school year, saying it created unnecessary controversy. The conversation seemed to be over.

But as the district's code of conduct committee began deliberating updates for the 2024-25 academic year, members couldn't let it go. This topic that no one had talked about a year earlier raised questions that people now wanted to answer.

Several shareholders have asked to fix it, said Melissa Musselwhite, the district's director of student services. They would like there to be more guidelines and really more clarity, because there has been so much confusion this year.

In its draft proposal, the group does not use student height as a cutoff point. This definition led some schools to ask students, mostly girls, to raise their arms above their heads to show where the hemline landed. Instead, the committee focuses on shirts versus pants, suggesting that shirts should have straps and extend to the waistband of pants/shorts/shirts.

To avoid any uncertainty, the committee also prepared a drawing that shows which parts of the body it expects to be covered by clothing (not underwear). It shows coverage from the shoulders to the knees.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said he will present the committee's recommendation to the board this spring, which could still change.

That's how the process works, Browning said. I trust the committee.

But he had no enthusiasm for returning to the topic, which he saw as a distraction when it was first brought up and then when the board backtracked, forcing schools to change their mid-year dress code.

I don't care about the dress code. Maybe I should, Browning said, acknowledging that the district must have some limits. But there are so many bigger problems to solve.

Like improving attendance rates.

I'm grateful the kids are in school, he said. It doesn't bother me if a child shows a small belly.

Board members, divided on the issue with each vote, said they were open to another discussion about shirt length. Perhaps additional information could emerge to influence their views, they said.

Vice-president Alison Crumbley said it was absolutely right to have a standardized rule that all schools should follow. At the same time, she added, the existing dress code appears to solve the problem.

Unless they come up with something new, I'm pretty settled, Crumbley said.

Chairwoman Megan Harding, who opposed the mid-year review, said she wanted to hear what the code of conduct committee would present. It's our job to look into it, Harding said.

Board member Al Hernández cast the deciding vote on the subject, initially supporting the rule and then agreeing to withdraw it. He noted that complaints had been received from both sides regarding students' dress and argued that it deserved more attention.

In fact, I can't wait for this to come back to the board, Hernandez said. We cannot have ambiguity about what is expected.

The board is expected to review the code of conduct in late April or early May.