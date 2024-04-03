Penn Hills School Board Adopts Dress Code Policy for Members

Members of the Penn Hills school board were called upon to attend meetings in their finest attire.

Members adopted a new code of conduct that includes a dress code requiring board members to wear professional attire.

We had (a dress code) when I came to the board in 1998, said board president Erin Vecchio. We have board members now arriving in spandex pants and dirty clothes. They look like they're coming from the street.

For a board member, that’s true.

Devon Goetze, who has a doctorate in business, works as director of housing services at the local nonprofit Auberle. Her job involves spending non-traditional hours outside or sitting on the floor of homeless shelters, moving furniture into people's homes, distributing supplies to homeless encampments, talking with people on the streets and going to different communities to help those in need. This leads him to wear clothing that allows him to have the dexterity necessary to perform this job, such as T-shirts, sweatpants, jeans, and sweatshirts.

(The policy) seems very targeted, Goetze said. I dress casually, but I have to. I can't do my job in a business suit.

School board meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. Goetze said most board members are retired and those who are not work in offices or from home. She said she usually went straight from work to meetings, then returned to work once the meeting was over.

Vecchio said the dress code was created with several board members in mind and was suggested during a meeting on the state's recovery plan at which all board members were present .

The state told us in the stimulus package that we needed a dress code, Vecchio said. We were supposed to represent the board and set an example for our children.

The policy states that dirty tennis shoes, flip flops, jeans, sweatpants and workout gear are no longer permitted. The policy states that suits, dress pants, skirts, blouses and dress shirts are acceptable. The policy passed 6-2, with board members Heather Broman and Goetze voting no.

I had a job when I started serving on the board,” Vecchio said. I worked at the highway and wore a uniform. I changed my clothes before the meeting, so I'm not taking work as an excuse.

Vecchio added that there are some exceptions to the policy, including shoes such as Crocs and dress shorts.

Were adults. We were supposed to dress like adults, Vecchio said. We were not supposed to come to meetings with dirty clothes.

Goetze said she first heard about the dress code right after a committee of the whole meeting on Valentine's Day, when Vecchio emailed members to tell them she was going to introduce one . Goetze said Vecchio commented several times before and after the meeting about Goetze's outfit, a holiday heart sweatshirt and workout pants. Goetze said she found out on March 22 that the policy would be voted on by looking at agenda attachments.

It was almost hidden in a document, Goetze said.

The dress code was detailed in an attached document associated with the final voting section of the agenda. The policy states that if a board member violates the dress code, they will be asked to leave the meeting to change clothes and will be censored. Vecchio said censuring a member would result in public embarrassment.

We try to embarrass the person into wearing the appropriate clothes, Vecchio said.

Vecchio said that after several censures, other board members would write a letter to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association asking them to remove the offending member from office.

However, Mackenzie Christiana, senior communications manager at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, noted in an email that the association is not a regulatory body or state agency and does not have the authority to revoke a member of a school board.

According to Christiana, the association's policy services help board members meet Pennsylvania education requirements by following state and federal laws, regulations and court rulings related to responsibilities governance of school boards.

The association writes policy guides and distributes them to individual school boards. From there, school boards are encouraged to include their internal experts and consult with their school attorney during any review and updates of board policies.

If a PSBA policy guide does not address a particular topic, a school entity, based on its local needs and operations, will typically draft a policy with the assistance of its attorney, Christiana said in the email . The policies are then submitted to the local school board for adoption or formal review. For this reason, the PSBA does not comment on locally adopted board policies.

Goetze said she would try to follow the dress code, but wearing professional attire at work would not be safe for her and it would make her less approachable, two factors on which success in her daily job depends.

I hope I get censored every month, because that means there will be more people on the street that night, Goetze said.

Goetze said she did not consider her attire to be disrespectful and that it did not prevent her from doing her job. She said she was a member of five other boards in several communities and this was the first time an issue regarding her clothing had been raised.

This is class politics, Goetze said.

People who wear uniforms to work as laborers, postal workers, or even mechanics or fast food workers, would be kicked off the board if they couldn't change their clothes.

