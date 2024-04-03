Fashion
Is fast fashion sustainable?
As you probably already know, the jacket you just bought costs a lot more than what it says on the price tag.
You did not pay for the billions of liters of water and the carbon emissions of the industry that produced it, for example.
You are nevertheless reassured when the retailer affirms that its brand is strongly committed to green values, or to sustainability, or even to circularity. Perhaps the retailer claims to have signed some sort of global pledge of environmental awareness and concern.
But do these promises really mean anything? Unlikely, believes Greenpeace, which warns in a recent report that we should all be very skeptical of most of these claims from big fashion brands.
And regulators, including those in the EU and the United States is increasingly scrutinizing these green claims and denouncing the violators, who even face lawsuits in some cases.
They say it is difficult for consumers to know whether they can trust retailers' claims that their products are eco-friendly, carbon neutral or fall within product circularity, suggesting that old textiles are recycled into something new.
Sustainability sells, says Greenpeace about A global fashion industry valued at $2.4 trillion as he warns that industry statements don't always mean much. Often, he says, it's just greenwashing. This is when companies try to appear environmentally friendly while continuing environmentally harmful practices behind the scenes.
Fashion brand marketing can make it seem like their actions are making a difference, but what is behind the claims made to fashion consumers on labels used to sell clothing sustainability? » asks the Greenpeace report.
The clothing industry has a considerable environmental footprint, contributing approximately 2 to 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. At least part of this can be blamed on coal-fired factories and petroleum-based fabrics such as polyester, nylon, Lycra and spandex.
To make matters worse, low-cost clothing is usually made from synthetic materials and polyesters, derived from oil production. These synthetic materials do not biodegrade: instead, synthetic fibers from cheap clothing can pollute water sources when discarded.
Microplastic fibers used in polyester fabrics can also be released during manufacturing and when washing clothes. These fibers then end up in rivers and ultimately in the oceans.
Textiles have, on average, the fourth largest impact on the environment and climate change from a consumption perspective, said Lars Fogh Mortensen, an expert on circular economy and textiles at the European Environment Agency ( AEE), in a recent study. article in Elle magazine.
According to Greenpeace, fashion brands often try to confuse their customers with fake ecolabels that are simply named after their own sustainability programs, rather than verified by third parties.
They also rarely disclose information about their supply chain and materials to support their claims, instead claiming circularity by recycling fabrics from other industries, even though used textiles are instead, they are undervalued in the Global South.
To underline the scale of the problem, a European Commission Study 2020 found that 53 percent of environmental claims examined in the EU were vague, misleading or unfounded, and 40 percent were unsubstantiated.
In response, the EU has developed 16 pieces of legislation aimed at tackling fashion waste and greenwashing and, according to Greenpeace, helping to make sustainable products the new norm.
A key proposition, the Green Claims Directiveaims to combat greenwashing by setting requirements on how to substantiate environmental claims and introducing rules on environmental labeling.
In the meantime, another proposal for a directive on corporate due diligence aims to hold companies accountable for labor and environmental abuses throughout their value chains.
In the United States, at least two states new York And Washington have proposed fashion sustainability laws that require companies to report on their impacts and, in New York, report on their carbon emissions. The New York law has been endorsed by several public figures, including actors Jane Fonda and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Meanwhile, in the UK, fashion retailers Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda have committed to using only accurate and clear green claims following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is also investigating greenwashing in household products.
Fashion giant H&M, one of several named by Greenpeace, alongside Shein, Decathlon and Zara, says it is committed to transparency and supports regulators' efforts.
Transparent sustainability information is crucial because it empowers customers and puts pressure on companies, contributing to positive change, H&M's media office said in an email to ThinkLandscape.
Although this is a complex area, we believe that a carefully crafted regulatory framework can contribute to positive development for our industry.
While regulators take a first step, they must do more to hold to account a fashion industry designed to maximize profits at all costs, says Dilys Williams, director of the Center for Sustainable Fashion at the London College of Fashion.
Radical steps must be taken to rebuild it to include equity, racial and climate justice, Williams wrote in an essay published in The Guardian.
Fashion is something we all participate in. It is a set of social, creative, economic and cultural activities that can contribute to the world, not just take away from it.
