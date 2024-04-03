The Closet by A Beautiful Me is having a $5 dress sale for its 5th anniversary – Macomb Daily





Need a dress for an upcoming wedding or just something new for a special event? The Closet by A Beautiful Me you covered. The small boutique in downtown Port Huron is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special inventory reduction sale offering select dresses for $5. The one-day sale will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on April 5. We have such a spectacular collection of dresses for all women, all sizes, all colors of dresses and we need to reduce our inventory, said Karen Palka, founder and executive director of A Beautiful Me, in a press release. In addition to getting a great deal for themselves, customers who purchase a dress will help support a charitable organization that develops and trains girls in grades 3-12 throughout Southeast Michigan through workshops and original programs to strengthen self-confidence. Since its inception in 2008, A Beautiful Me has reached more than 11,000 girls, with the mission of giving them positive self-esteem to benefit their overall well-being. Many of them are now making a positive impact on the world around them. As a nonprofit, people learn about the purpose of A Beautiful Mes, knowing that every purchase of every dress supports the mission to build girls' confidence through original programming, Palka said. The charity opened The Closet by A Beautiful Me in January 2019. It not only provides funding for the nonprofit, but also serves as an original business certification training program for teenage girls. Dresses are already affordable at The Closet by A Beautiful Me, but for one day only, shoppers will save over 90% on dresses that could cost anywhere from $100 and up. After one of our strategic planning sessions, we decided to celebrate with a BIG sale and pass the savings on to our community. At this price, customers may not want to try on the dresses – just buy and leave,” Kalka said. Whether or not you are in the market to purchase a dress, this event is a must to prepare for this future event and support youth development. The dress boutique also plans to be open on Good Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those looking for Easter dresses. For more information, email Karen Palka at [email protected], call 586-604-3037 or visit abeautifulme.com/. The Closet by A Beautiful Me is located at 235 Huron Ave. in Port Huron.

