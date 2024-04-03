Princess Charlene's backup wedding dress that was never photographed





Princess Charlène (née Wittstock) wore two stunning dresses, both designed by Armani, to marry Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011. The royal couple's three-day wedding festivities saw high-profile guests including Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and the likes of Naomi Campbell gather at the Prince's Palace in Monaco as well as the church Holy Devotee. © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco had a “backup” wedding dress Charlene's two stunning wedding dresses, as well as her famously unconventional blue suit for her pre-wedding concert, have been widely documented, but there was one other dress that only the bride and designer laid eyes on. Like many royals, Charlene had a spare dress in case of emergency, Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta admitted. After helping the bride prepare for her big day at the Hermitage Hotel, Roberta reflected on the “huge responsibility” of creating the royal wedding dress. “It was a huge responsibility that we made two dresses in case something happened to one of them,” Roberta said. © Handout Princess Charlène and Prince Albert were married in the main courtyard of the Prince's Palace in 2011. Given that the final model featured a five-meter-long train decorated with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl tears, the work of three seamstresses required more than 2,500 hours. We can probably expect the second unreleased dress to be just as complex in case it was still needed to be used. Raving about how the model complemented the former Olympic swimmer's athletic figure, Roberta added: “My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an incredible body and dramatic shoulders, which makes a fantastic base for any dress. The ivory shade we chose suits her skin so well.” © Getty The royal bride's second dress was also designed by Armani Charlene then changed into a sleeveless, ruffled design featuring rows of sequins alongside a bejeweled Alice headband for the evening reception. The 46-year-old mother of two wasn't the only royal lady to have made more than one wedding dress to cover every possible eventuality. Elizabeth Emanuel, Princess Diana's wedding dress designer, exclusively told HELLO! of the “spare” dress she created alongside her ex David, which, apart from a few details, was different from the one worn by the royal bride. WATCH: Royal wedding dresses that will make history Diana made history walking down the aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981 in a stunning puff-sleeved wedding dress hand-embellished with 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and beads and an incredible train 25 feet. “The spare wedding dress was made just in case the secret of the real dress was revealed. Luckily, it was never used,” Elizabeth began. © David Levenson Princess Diana also had a 'spare' wedding dress, designer Elizabeth Emanuel reveals “The dress was crafted from pale ivory silk taffeta with embroidered scalloped details on the hem and sleeves. Tiny pearls were sewn onto the bodice.” It was never photographed, but Elizabeth released sketches of the dress, which included a V-neck with a more discreet ruffled trim, three-quarter sleeves and a wide princess skirt. “People always ask you what it was like. It was similar in some ways and both wore the big skirt, but everything else was different. “So it was just a backup copy of the original and I don't know where it went. It just disappeared,” the 70-year-old designer said. READ NEXT: Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel face new twist in marriage to nurse Josh Bowling

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/516705/princess-charlene-back-up-wedding-dress-thats-never-been-pictured/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos