Men's fashion trends 2024; From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, 13 celebrities reveal the best trends for men

Men's fashion is evolving in 2024. Those who think that fashion is only for women are wrong, men also have their own styles and trends. In 2024, men's fashion has become more exciting and diverse with innovative touches mixed with classic styles. If you want to know the latest fashion for men, who better to turn to than our Bollywood actors? These Bollywood celebrities will help you discover the best styles for men in 2024 and the latest summer styles for men.

Sidharth Malhotra joins the sequin trend

Sequins, traditionally associated with women's fashion, have now become a bold statement as men are also incorporating sequins into their outfits. In Bollywood, a trend of sequinned jackets and pants for male actors is emerging. A good example is Sidharth Malhotras' black suit, adorned with sequin embroidery, which gives the outfit a flamboyant look.

Vicky Kaushal embraces the crochet trend

Nowadays, crochet is on the rise among both men and women. Crochet is a craft in which a hooked needle is used to weave yarn into textured fabric. Crochet shirts are a fashion statement, whether you wear them to casual events or special occasions. Bollywood idols like Vicky Kaushal also wear crocheted shirts and you can too!

Ranveer Singh walks on the wild side

Animal prints are prints inspired by nature. These prints include patterns and prints like zebra or leopard. Animal prints once reserved for women are now also taking center stage in men's fashion. Ranveer Singh was recently spotted wearing an animal print shirt with his signature style, and animal prints can indeed be a stylish choice for summers.

Ayushmann Khurranna serving a brightly colored look

Bright colors are becoming a big trend in men's fashion. For many years, black, white and gray dominated men's wardrobes, but now there is a sudden change and bright colors have left black, gray and white behind. Bright colors can add a playful touch to outfits, as you can see in Ayushmann Khurrana's photo.

Varun Dhawan masters the art of prints

Coordinated sets are on the rise in men's and women's fashion. The best thing about coordinating sets is that they save us from having to match separate pieces. Varun Dhawan is quick to embrace trends and he has shown in his printed co-ord sets that whether it is for busy mornings or casual evenings, co-ord sets can be your best bet.

Kartik Aaryan stays cool in polo shirt

Polo shirts were first used by polo players in India in 1859 and gradually became iconic and versatile pieces of men's wardrobe. Polo shirts are a must-have for men of all ages. Kartik Aaryan was spotted wearing a McLaren polo shirt. Polo shirts are for all seasons and you can easily pair them with jeans or shorts.

Hrithik Roshan in pinstriped pants

Pinstriped pants were previously known for evening wear, but have now become a style statement for every occasion. Pinstriped pants feature vertical stripes and you can wear them like Hrithik Roshan with a bucket hat and a black shirt.

Tiger Shroff serves a power dressing with twist

Previously, waistcoats were worn with three-piece suits under blazers. Now, for a casual look, you can pair vests with pants even without a blazer. This will give your look a casual vibe rather than a formal one, like Tiger Shroffs look where he paired a vest with pants.

Opulent velvet suit by Ram Charans

Velvet has grown in popularity in recent years and is also becoming a popular choice in men's fashion. Velvet blazers in colors like blue, black and burgundy can add a touch of luxury to your outfits. A burgundy velvet blazer like Ram Charan can be a worthwhile investment for your formal occasions.

Arjun Kapoor Keeps Athleisure On Track With Sleeveless Hoodies

Sleeveless hoodies are also one of the emerging trends in men's fashion. They offer a sporty, trendy and athletic touch to activewear fashion. They are perfect for outdoor activities and also for lounging on the weekends. Arjun Kapoors hoodie offers casual coolness and you can also choose sleeveless hoodies for your relaxing poolside weekend in summer.

Layer up in style with Vedang Raina

Layering has become a major trend in men's fashion. Layering is easy because it helps you mix and match pieces like shirts, sweaters, jackets and coats, and this way men can achieve different looks for different occasions. Layering helps you achieve streetwear, casual and stylish looks, etc. Just like Vedang Raina layered a striped shirt over her white shirt to create a look, you can do the same.

Aditya Roy Kapurs sporty varsity jacket

Varsity jackets continue to enjoy their share of popularity and will continue to do so in the future. Varsity jackets will give a young and sporty touch to your outfits. These jackets can be paired with outfits like casual jeans, t-shirts, and dressier ensembles. If you're looking for clues on how to style it, take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur.

Vijay Deverakondas swag in checkered shirt

The fashion for checked shirts is making a comeback. From casual weekends to casual Fridays at the office, plaid shirts remain the go-to choice for men, striking the right balance between fashion and comfort. The Vijay Deverakondas check shirt gives it a rugged look while remaining stylish and comfortable.

