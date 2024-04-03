Fashion
Leave Aim Léon Dore alone
Far be it from me to defend Benny Safdie in anything, let alone his fashion choices, or object to anyone engaging in blatant hatred on the internet, but this article on yesterday's Deez Links sub-stack taking on men's fashion it must be cooled. The article, written by an anonymous writer under the pen name “Andy Sachs,” calls men's fashion a “spindly glory hole that, if you dare stick your dick in, tickles you for a second but mostly makes you feel broke and sad”, a slight feeling of sadness. funny but overwrought metaphor.
The author's arguments boil down to the assertion that the relative accessibility of men's fashion, caused by the (debatable) popularity of a few men's clothing media platforms and their elevation of small men's clothing lines over to traditional luxury couture designers, made it boring. The complainer also claims that the inability of the average man, in his eyes, to truly put together these newly accessible fashions in a coherent way, like Safdie, who, it must be said, wears, in the video linked to the message, pants leathered in a way that clearly seems like it's meant to be somewhat pleasing, or at least “offend sensibilities”, as the author claims no one does anymore, which has neutralized the once powerful importance of men's fashion for a bland pastime. Yet “Sachs” also accuses these everyday menswear enthusiasts of being extremely knowledgeable about fashion, so much so that one “can't tell how cool someone is.” At the heart of these offenses, “Sachs” sets his eyes on New York’s Aim Leon Dore.
What the author identifies is that the defining tension in men's fashion of our time, the opposition between streetwear and hip-hop culture and the gatekeepers of luxury fashion, has largely been resolved. But here's the thing: everyone thought it was a good thing.
Objective Léon Dore is, by design, not a hustle. Rather, the brand is the end point of the discourse that has defined our era, a synthesis of prep and streetwear that is perhaps “boring” to some because it is supposed to be transparent. The author is right that he is looking backward rather than forward, as he is attempting to refine and consolidate the essences of two styles once considered opposites, and that may not be the case from everyone. That's not to say that Aim is super accessible, it's probably too expensive. But “Sachs” essentially accuses ALD of having succeeded in achieving its raison d'être.
But you simply don't have to dress like that if you don't like it: you can move forward into new futures if you want, despite the author's assertion that there is “nothing against which to rebel.” (A classic case of someone projecting their own creative malaise onto the culture at large, there are plenty of those floating around.) For the truly daring, the streetwear discourse being settled means there are new frontiers to explore. Or you can just enjoy fashion history, or dress as deep as you want, because men's fashion is just a fucking hobby.
These links are more than a hobby:
- According to a chart by Peter Sterne of City and State, 15% of New York Democratic primary voters left their choice for president blank in yesterday's election.
- Something weird is happening at the New York Daily News: They've laid off a number of staff members, including several editors, for “financial reasons.” according to the newspaper union, which is not happy.
- New York City's payroll system has been down for a week, and city employees say they have gotten no explanation.
- OK cool : State Assembly budget plans could include allowing landlords to raise rents on vacant rent-stabilized apartments.
- There's a storm coming.
- Crime rates are low in Grand Central Madisonaccording to MTA officials who desperately need businesses to open underground.
- The Town Hall staff union obtained an increase in the minimum wage.
- The Ministry of Transport will make 53 streets car-free this Earth Day.
- New York's malicious AI chatbot continues to give illegal business advice. So much the better for that!
- Dwayne Montgomery, the former NYPD deputy detective who was indicted in connection with a straw donation scheme that benefited the 2021 mayor's campaign, was sentenced to community service and fined $500.
- Privacy advocates hope Washington can stopping the New York State Police's expanding surveillance technology infrastructure.
- The New York Times has an explanation about those orange and white steam funnels you see on the street.
- New Yorkers on City Island would like to take the ferry to avoid congestion charges. You know what? Of course.
- The governor of New Jersey, for his part, is make a final push to end congestion pricing.
|
Sources
2/ https://hellgatenyc.com/leave-aime-leon-dore-alone
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden and Xi seek to manage tensions in phone call as US officials visit China | American foreign policy
- Hollywood Insider Dana Walden could be Disney's next CEO
- Warhawks finish third at ULM Invitational
- Leave Aim Léon Dore alone
- R2 adds event notifications, support for migration from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequently accessed storage tier
- FDA approves first AI sepsis detection tool, announced by Prenosis
- Jokowi launches visit to Jambi; It is planned to inspect the markets and the hospital
- Vedang Raina on Netflix's The Archies and becoming Bollywood's next big star
- IBM wins fight for $100M HR contract with Navy
- Yahoo acquires Instagram co-founder's AI news platform Artifact
- Former Paks PM Imran Khan claims his wife was poisoned in prison
- Councils demand independent review of arbitrary leveling schemes | Policy