Hermès transforms a museum to present its men's summer collection





©THESHOOT Amidst the whirlwind of fashion weeks, Hermès recently unveiled its latest collections, creating a living tapestry that harmoniously interweaves the essence of masculine vigor with feminine grace, and masterfully weaves the threads of tradition and modernity throughout its collections for men and women. On Tuesday evening, the French luxury house transformed the West Bund Art Museum, located in Shanghai's historic waterfront district of Xuhui district, into an architectural marvel, paving the way for the unveiling of its Summer 2024 men's collection Under the direction of Vronique Nichanian, artistic director of the masculine universe, Herms presented its latest offerings in the vast space of the museum. The collection was presented through a dynamic and airy installation that highlighted the balance between discipline and pleasure, movement and form. Designed with the ethereal lightness of summer in mind, each piece in the collection focused on innovative cuts, soft textures, subtle color gradients and bold layering techniques, embodying the concept of “ clothing as architecture.” Using light to sculpt space and cast intricate shadows, the presentation accentuated the fine details of the clothing. It featured the interaction of light on various materials, such as reversible leathers, sheer fabrics and a diverse mix of silk, cotton, technical textiles and cashmere. The color palette, inspired by natural minerals ranging from desert tones to steam, ice and sage, allowed for a vibrant dialogue within the collection. The parade featured notable figures from Shanghai's vibrant cultural scene, including an actor, chef, director, dancer, curator, architect, athlete and designer, adding a layer of local relevance and of celebrity appeal at the parade. event. Just a week before Tuesday's show, Hermès previewed its Fall/Winter 2024 women's collection in Shanghai, which merges the essence of urban living with equestrian elegance. The collection, called “The Rider”, offers a modern take on traditional riding clothing, combining functionality and high fashion. Set against the backdrop of rain-soaked city streets, the collection brought to life the image of a contemporary woman navigating the urban landscape with confidence and ease. The collection features a variety of textures and fabrics, from elegant leathers to sturdy twills to supple cashmere, all designed to provide protection from the elements while maintaining a refined silhouette. The color palette is rich and earthy, with vibrant shades of brown, black, beige, gray and red, all working together to create a look that is both bold and understated. Key pieces include double-breasted, high-waisted and boot-cut styles that pay homage to traditional equestrian clothing. The range is versatile and adapts equally well to equestrian trails and busy city corners. Whether on horseback or on a motorcycle, the Herms woman is equipped with sturdy boots and a studded biker jacket, the latter echoing the construction of a saddle. The collection's attention to detail is evident in its use of trivire belts, diamond patterns and innovative reinterpretations of classic items such as jodhpurs transformed into leather long johns and a saddle pad reimagined as a biker jacket in quilted leather. These elements highlight the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and its ability to blend masculine and feminine styles with fluidity and precision.

