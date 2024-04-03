51 Classic Fashion Basics with a Twist

When it comes to my personal aesthetic, I like to call myself an expressive minimalist. By that I mean I like to look for classic items with a twist. Think quiet luxury but with a bit of style! The runways leaned into this aesthetic in 2024, livening up clean silhouettes with an unexpected pop of color, on-trend cuts and unique details, and these designs exuded a vibe that was both elevated and interesting.
With a new season upon us, I've searched high and low at our favorite retailers to bring you a selection of clever classics that feel current and cool and have a timeless nature. Think cape trench coats, fresh ice blue separates and Mary Janes with expressive details. Keep scrolling below to discover ultra-wearable, easy-to-wear, fashion-forward everyday styles.
mango
Double buckle jacket
zara
Strappy flat sandals with metal embellishment
Statement silver embellishments elevate these white strappy sandals.
Source unknown
Low-waisted ruched dress
Give your casual LWD a major upgrade.
Jenny Bird
New Puff Earrings
These bold silver earrings are an editors' favorite.
Flat
Céline black straight dress
A black dress you can wear from the boardroom to the bar in style.
The scarf detail takes this basic trench coat to the next chic level.
Heavenly Chaos
Capsule belt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Loose low-rise jeans
Low, loose and cuffed: the fashion-forward jean you need right now.
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda square toe mules
Striking satin mules for spring.
Reformation
Aspen linen top
Expect plenty of compliments in this stylish silhouette.
Classic earrings with a vintage touch.
Source unknown
Edmea jacket with scarf
A light scarf jacket that will make your look this spring.
H&M
Double layer ribbed tank top
Why wear one tank top when you can wear two?
Source unknown
Transparent mid-length skirt
This season it's all about sheer skirts, and this one strikes the perfect balance between classic and expressive.
mango
Pleated wide leg pants
Pleated details breathe new life into your look.
Source unknown
Asymmetric draped top
Proving that muted gray doesn't have to be boring.
A stylish skirt-pants combo for the ultimate in expressive minimalism.
Flat
Tilly white linen long cardigan
The button detail on this superb vest!
mango
Mesh ballet flats with buckle strap
Mary Janes but make them mesh.
Give your skirt a pretty update.
This navy blue cardigan is fresh thanks to its chic high neckline.
If Miuccia Prada says boat shoes are here for spring, who are we to disagree?
mango
Polo sweatshirt with adjustable drawstring
A trendy version of the essential polo shirt.
mango
Braided leather bag
This braided beauty is selling out quickly.
Reformation
Beauden dress
A polka dot dress that is both classic and cool.
Read
Classic pointelle tank top
A white tank top is even cuter with a pretty pointelle.
The magic of this mini is in the subtle details.
Source unknown
Folgore Asymmetric Draped Top
This is what I call a truly exceptional basic.
mango
Irregular Buckle Belt
Elevate your outfits with this elevated belt.
Flat
Harmony Putty cowl-neck linen mini dress
When you want a simple linen dress that looks anything but basic.
Source unknown
Mini twisted bag
Honestly, this could pass for design.
H&M
Fitted-waist linen-blend blazer
The asymmetrical silhouette enhances this long linen jacket.
H&M
Shiny twill mini shorts
Short shorts with a satin finish.
bloomingdales
Short sleeveless round-neck cashmere sweater
Wear with jeans and skirts.
Maève
Buckled kitten heels
Black kitten heels with a 90s twist.
Flat
Serena Latte – Metallic Boat Neck Top
What's better than a stylish boat neck top? A stylish boat neck top in a shiny metallic shade.
Obviously, I immediately add it to my cart.
Talk about a linen dress with a twist!
Jeffrey Campbell
Kitten heels flip flops
Stylish flip flops you'll wear again and again.
Saint-Agni
Organic cotton baby t-shirt
Give your t-shirt a spring 2024 touch and opt for an icy blue.
well done
Harlow wide-leg pants in 100% linen
Striped linen pants for a casual but refined look.
Loafers with a luxurious look.
Buttery yellow is ideal for spring.
I talked
Square Collar Scoop Hem Vest
Grab it while it's on sale.
J Crew
Featherweight cashmere halter top
A knit halter for a minimal 90s look.
Trade in your crampons for these great ones.
This is not your average white t-shirt.
Opened it
Ruched side tank top
Ruched details make this black tank top perfect for day or night.
