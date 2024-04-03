51 Classic Fashion Basics with a Twist





(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) When it comes to my personal aesthetic, I like to call myself an expressive minimalist. By that I mean I like to look for classic items with a twist. Think quiet luxury but with a bit of style! The runways leaned into this aesthetic in 2024, livening up clean silhouettes with an unexpected pop of color, on-trend cuts and unique details, and these designs exuded a vibe that was both elevated and interesting. With a new season upon us, I've searched high and low at our favorite retailers to bring you a selection of clever classics that feel current and cool and have a timeless nature. Think cape trench coats, fresh ice blue separates and Mary Janes with expressive details. Keep scrolling below to discover ultra-wearable, easy-to-wear, fashion-forward everyday styles. mango Double buckle jacket zara Strappy flat sandals with metal embellishment Statement silver embellishments elevate these white strappy sandals. Source unknown Low-waisted ruched dress Give your casual LWD a major upgrade. Jenny Bird New Puff Earrings These bold silver earrings are an editors' favorite. Flat Céline black straight dress A black dress you can wear from the boardroom to the bar in style. The scarf detail takes this basic trench coat to the next chic level. Heavenly Chaos Capsule belt Abercrombie & Fitch Loose low-rise jeans Low, loose and cuffed: the fashion-forward jean you need right now. Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda square toe mules Striking satin mules for spring. Reformation Aspen linen top Expect plenty of compliments in this stylish silhouette. Classic earrings with a vintage touch. Source unknown Edmea jacket with scarf A light scarf jacket that will make your look this spring. H&M Double layer ribbed tank top Why wear one tank top when you can wear two? Source unknown Transparent mid-length skirt This season it's all about sheer skirts, and this one strikes the perfect balance between classic and expressive. mango Pleated wide leg pants Pleated details breathe new life into your look. Source unknown Asymmetric draped top Proving that muted gray doesn't have to be boring. A stylish skirt-pants combo for the ultimate in expressive minimalism. Flat Tilly white linen long cardigan The button detail on this superb vest! mango Mesh ballet flats with buckle strap Mary Janes but make them mesh. Give your skirt a pretty update. This navy blue cardigan is fresh thanks to its chic high neckline. If Miuccia Prada says boat shoes are here for spring, who are we to disagree? mango Polo sweatshirt with adjustable drawstring A trendy version of the essential polo shirt. mango Braided leather bag This braided beauty is selling out quickly. Reformation Beauden dress A polka dot dress that is both classic and cool. Read Classic pointelle tank top A white tank top is even cuter with a pretty pointelle. The magic of this mini is in the subtle details. Source unknown Folgore Asymmetric Draped Top This is what I call a truly exceptional basic. mango Irregular Buckle Belt Elevate your outfits with this elevated belt. Flat Harmony Putty cowl-neck linen mini dress When you want a simple linen dress that looks anything but basic. Source unknown Mini twisted bag Honestly, this could pass for design. H&M Fitted-waist linen-blend blazer The asymmetrical silhouette enhances this long linen jacket. H&M Shiny twill mini shorts Short shorts with a satin finish. bloomingdales Short sleeveless round-neck cashmere sweater Wear with jeans and skirts. Maève Buckled kitten heels Black kitten heels with a 90s twist. Flat Serena Latte – Metallic Boat Neck Top What's better than a stylish boat neck top? A stylish boat neck top in a shiny metallic shade. Obviously, I immediately add it to my cart. Talk about a linen dress with a twist! Jeffrey Campbell Kitten heels flip flops Stylish flip flops you'll wear again and again. Saint-Agni Organic cotton baby t-shirt Give your t-shirt a spring 2024 touch and opt for an icy blue. well done Harlow wide-leg pants in 100% linen Striped linen pants for a casual but refined look. Loafers with a luxurious look. Buttery yellow is ideal for spring. I talked Square Collar Scoop Hem Vest Grab it while it's on sale. J Crew Featherweight cashmere halter top A knit halter for a minimal 90s look. Trade in your crampons for these great ones. This is not your average white t-shirt. Opened it Ruched side tank top Ruched details make this black tank top perfect for day or night.

