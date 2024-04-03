Connect with us

51 Classic Fashion Basics with a Twist

woman in gray suit and sweater

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When it comes to my personal aesthetic, I like to call myself an expressive minimalist. By that I mean I like to look for classic items with a twist. Think quiet luxury but with a bit of style! The runways leaned into this aesthetic in 2024, livening up clean silhouettes with an unexpected pop of color, on-trend cuts and unique details, and these designs exuded a vibe that was both elevated and interesting.

With a new season upon us, I've searched high and low at our favorite retailers to bring you a selection of clever classics that feel current and cool and have a timeless nature. Think cape trench coats, fresh ice blue separates and Mary Janes with expressive details. Keep scrolling below to discover ultra-wearable, easy-to-wear, fashion-forward everyday styles.

Double buckle jacket

mango

Double buckle jacket

Zara white strappy sandals

zara

Strappy flat sandals with metal embellishment

Low-waisted ruched dress, off-white

Source unknown

Low-waisted ruched dress

New Puff Earrings

Jenny Bird

New Puff Earrings

Céline black straight dress

Flat

Céline black straight dress

Hooded trench coat

Capsule Belt - Black + Silver

Heavenly Chaos

Capsule belt

Low waist jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch

Loose low-rise jeans

Esmerelda square toe mules

Jeffrey Campbell

Esmerelda square toe mules

Aspen linen top

Reformation

Aspen linen top

Gigi

Edmea jacket with scarf, Aigrette

Source unknown

Edmea jacket with scarf

Double layer ribbed tank top

H&M

Double layer ribbed tank top

Transparent mid-length skirt, taupe gray

Source unknown

Transparent mid-length skirt

Round neck blazer

Chrystie Oat Bag

Pleated wide leg pants - Women

mango

Pleated wide leg pants

Vest tied on the front

Asymmetrical draped top, anthracite

Source unknown

Asymmetric draped top

No. 1391 / Archives

Tilly white linen long cardigan

Flat

Tilly white linen long cardigan

Knit ballet flats with buckle strap - Women's

mango

Mesh ballet flats with buckle strap

Pleated skirt

Knit cardigan

Leather boat shoes - Women

Polo sweatshirt with adjustable drawstring - Women

mango

Polo sweatshirt with adjustable drawstring

Braided leather bag - Women

mango

Braided leather bag

Beauden dresses him

Reformation

Beauden dress

Classic pointelle tank top

Read

Classic pointelle tank top

Caroline skirt

Folgore Asymmetric Draped Top, Ivory

Source unknown

Folgore Asymmetric Draped Top

Belt with irregular buckle - Women

mango

Irregular Buckle Belt

Harmony Putty cowl-neck linen mini dress

Flat

Harmony Putty cowl-neck linen mini dress

Mini Twist bag, ivory

Source unknown

Mini twisted bag

Fitted-waist linen-blend blazer

H&M

Fitted-waist linen-blend blazer

Shiny twill mini shorts

H&M

Shiny twill mini shorts

knit top

bloomingdales

Short sleeveless round-neck cashmere sweater

Maeve Buckled Kitten Heels

Maève

Buckled kitten heels

Serena Latte - Metallic Boat Neck Top

Flat

Serena Latte – Metallic Boat Neck Top

knit blazer

Linen cape dress

Jeffrey Campbell - Kitten Heel Flip Flops

Jeffrey Campbell

Kitten heels flip flops

Organic cotton baby t-shirt

Saint-Agni

Organic cotton baby t-shirt

striped linen pants

well done

Harlow wide-leg pants in 100% linen

Loafers

Top of support

Square Collar Scoop Hem Vest

I talked

Square Collar Scoop Hem Vest

Featherweight cashmere halter top

J Crew

Featherweight cashmere halter top

Round earrings - Women

White Tshirt

Ruched side tank top

Opened it

Ruched side tank top

