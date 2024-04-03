Bobbi Brown shares her favorite makeup, beauty and fashion picks





Since leaving her eponymous cosmetics empire eight years ago, Bobbi Brown hasn't exactly rested on her laurels. The 66-year-old makeup mogul, TikTok superstar and new grandmother has checked off an impressive list of accomplishments, including renovation and reimagining The George a chic 32-room boutique hotel in its base camp town of Montclair, New Jersey that is launching another beauty juggernaut, Jones Road. Available online and in a handful of crowded company-owned stores, the less than four-year-old brand is beloved for its sheer textures, wearable colors, and skincare-infused formulas. The ultimate straight shooter, Brown doesn't try to dazzle when asked for his list of fashion, decor, and food must-haves. From gut-supporting bone broth to incredibly comfortable loafers, drugstore moisturizer and the right kind of tight leggings, this is the real deal. They match perfectly. But more importantly, it's the only company that actually offers small options. Notice to creators: there are people of all sizes! Miracle balms in general are a quick-fix, multi-use product that makes you look less tired and more vibrant, and it always works. My favorite shade is “Magic Hour”. My husband gave me my first pair of Ted Muehling earrings shortly after we started dating, and I've been getting new pieces for special occasions ever since. They make me feel pretty and can dress up the simplest outfits. Roza, my long-time manicurist, comes to the Jones Road office every two weeks to do the team's nails. She helped us develop our new nail kit, which contains the perfect red and pink polishes. It makes me feel like I'm standing on a rubber kitchen mat. They are so comfortable and look just like my Gucci and Prada loafers. These are my favorite shoes. I always have this with me in brown. This is the best eyeliner I've ever used because it applies easily and it's a neutral color that suits everyone. I also use it to fill in my eyebrows and in a pinch it even covers the gray roots. David Pher, Lively Life Courtesy of David Pher I'm obsessed with Endless The Artist's work and David Pher. I tend to decorate my homes in neutral tones, and for me this is the best way to add pops of color to brighten up a room. Endless “Queen Elizabeth” in the background of Melanie Dunea’s portrait inside her home. I love Soho Beach House, but not on a Saturday night! I recently became a fan of CeraVe. I've been drinking Brodo bone broth ever since Marco Canora opened a window at his Hearth restaurant. It's so delicious and good for my gut, and now it's available in supermarkets! An infrared sauna is ideal for relieving stress. They look great under a blazer and fit my body without being too big in the arms. I like to wear a black one when I work out. Slim, flattering and the right kind of tights. I love soft, well-cut cotton underwear. Everything they have, from robes and tank tops to underwear, is super soft and comfortable.

