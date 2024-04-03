Queen Letizia wears a low-cut dress again for spring with a Barbiecore twist





Queen Letizia won't be ending her love for Barbiecore, or sustainable fashion, any time soon. Today, the Royal signaled she was more than ready for spring as she wore a pastel pink confection to attend a ceremony in the port city of Cadiz. Letizia slipped into a stunning patterned dress from Spanish brand Lady Pipa. Her dress was designed in a hot pink pattern that would make Margot Robbie proud, yes, but it also featured plenty of eye-catching design details. The low-cut neckline was accentuated by rounded shoulders and draped long sleeves. From there, the dress then transitioned into a knee-length skirt with ruching at the front and a major slit. The queen completed her spring look with a wispy hairstyle, flashy earrings and a white crossbody bag. And of course, matching pink eyeshadow and fuchsia sandals were the perfect finishing touch. The Monarque has established himself as one of the most elegant Royals in Europe. And now, after a series of utilitarian and understated looks, it seems Letizia is focusing on spring details, from Barbie roses to floral designs, as the weather warms up. But, in her true form, she was already flaunting this exact look right down to her heels just a little under a year ago. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the end of April 2023, Letizia launched this Lady Pipa dress during the organization of the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Prize at the Royal Palace in Madrid. As her final moment, she paired her midi with matching heels. But the real contrast between these looks came from the glamor of Queens. Instead of a more casual hairstyle like she opted for on Wednesday, she opted for a sleek updo, silver chandelier earrings and smoky eye makeup during her appearance last year. It is clear that Letizia has recycled fashion into a particular science. Even when she wears an entire look again, accessories included, like she did today, she still manages to keep things fresh through styling. Whether it's a smokey pastel eyeshadow, a practical crossbody bag, or tousled hair, Letizia understands the power of rewearing and restyling. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

