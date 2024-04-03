A glimpse of curiosity at Faena Bazaar, Miami's chicest fashion store

Over the past decade, luxury fashion retailers have become some of the most influential denizens of the fine jewelry world, adept at dressing their customers in show-stopping fashions and accessorizing them with designer jewelry to match.

Curiosity at the Faena bazaar is one of these stores. Founded by Jeff Lasota and Danielle Licata in December 2019, the store is centrally located in the Faena neighborhood in Miami's Mid-Beach neighborhood. It spans over 15,000 square feet over three floors, comprising various distinct spaces, many of which are dedicated to women's fashion. Since last year, a renovated and expanded section on the ground floor (accessible from Collins Avenue) is aimed at men.

While we enjoy the convenience of shopping online, our physical store offers an immersive experience that we believe is irreplaceable, says Lasota. JCK. We strive to provide customers with compelling reasons to enjoy their purchases in person. Amen!

Below, Lasota explains Curios' take on retail (hint: discovery is key) and where jewelry fits into the mix.

How would you describe Curios’ fashion point of view? And who is your main customer?

At Curio, our philosophy revolves around the unexpected and a meticulously curated perspective. We prioritize style over fleeting trends, seeking luxury pieces that stand the test of time. This can manifest in the form of a uniquely designed dress from Carolina K or Silvia Tcherassi, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship, or in the form of a perfectly tailored blazer from Jil Sander. Our customers love our selection for the opportunity to discover brands and styles rarely found elsewhere.

Our clientele is drawn to maximalist styles that make a big impact, featuring renowned brands such as Carolina K, Dolce & Gabbana and Alemais. Conversely, we also excel in catering to those who prefer a refined, understated aesthetic, with brands like JBQ, Hevron and Posse garnering considerable appreciation.

What is the Curios approach to fine jewelry? Can you tell us about some of the designers you stock and why they are a good fit for the store?

In our jewelry department, we adopt the same approach as for our ready-to-wear collection: offering our customers pieces that stand out and evoke the unexpected. We place great emphasis on the element of discovery, recognizing its importance in enhancing the shopping experience. Particularly during vacations, jewelry often makes a perfect souvenir, encapsulating the memories of the trip.

We have achieved significant success with Wish for beautiful jewelry, Yanina & Co. Fine JewelryAnd Leticia Linton Design. Additionally, we host regular pop-ups featuring esteemed jewelry sellers throughout the year, ensuring a constant rotation of new brands to captivate our customers. S. Carter Designswith their more bohemian atmosphere, were particularly well received by our customers.

What type of jewelry is currently trending among your customers?

We excel at offering necklaces and earrings that make bold statements. Colored gemstones of all varieties have proven to be very impactful and popular with our clientele. In our store, we are passionate about layering and enjoy helping our customers with layering techniques, whether it's layering necklaces or stacking bracelets.

Why did you decide to renovate your men's boutique?

Since our opening, we have devoted significant effort to expanding our women's fashion section. However, we have become aware of the need to respond more holistically to our male clientele. What started as a men's clothing corner has now evolved to occupy the entire first floor of our store. We've seen a huge number of male customers come through our doors, but we've noticed a gap in the retail market for men looking for stylish fashion without being too trendy or conforming to fashion stereotypes.

How does jewelry fit into the new men's boutique?

We are exploring the possibility of hosting mainline shows; However, it should be noted that we do not currently offer any fine jewelry for men.

What jewelry trends for 2024 are you most excited about?

We still have a strong affinity for bold link designs in necklaces and bracelets. Yellow gold remains a popular choice among our collections. Statement earrings continue to capture our attention, as does the appeal of oxidized metals.

Top: Curio's Collins Avenue entrance to Faena Bazaar in Miami's Mid-Beach neighborhood (all photos courtesy of Curio at Faena Bazaar)

