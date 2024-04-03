Fashion
Princess Diana's Secret Wedding Dress Recreated for the First Time (Exclusive)
As Lady Diana Spencer walked up the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981 to marry Prince Charles, her majestic wedding dress with its 25-foot train brought a royal fairy tale to life. But unbeknownst to the 20-year-old bride and the millions watching on television, the designers behind the now-iconic dress had made a second mystery dress as a precaution in case of unforeseen circumstances.
“I was a little neurotic and thought, 'What happens if someone breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there's a fire or she's stolen?'” Elizabeth Emanuel, who created Princess Diana's famous wedding dress with her former husband David, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. “So I thought, 'I'll make a back-up dress.' ”
Taking inspiration from a pink dress the Emanuels had made for Diana to wear at a private ball a few days before her wedding, Elizabeth quietly got to work.
The replacement dress differed greatly from the famous dress Princess Diana wore on her big day, notably in that it lacked a long train. The silk was white, “not the deep ivory the royal wedding dress was made of” and the backing had “finer ones, more fitted to her arms” with frilly cuffs, Elizabeth said. Additionally, the intricate designs of the dress Diana wore were hand embroidered by Elizabeth, while the backing fabric was ready-made.
The extra dress was never finished.
“I just said to myself, 'If something happens, finish it and prepare it,'” Elizabeth says, adding that “it probably ended up on a sample rail. It was probably reused, torn up, thrown away, which knows?”
After going through old sketches and thumbnail footage from an old documentary, the 70-year-old London designer recreated the backup royal wedding dress with a singular purpose: to display it at the Princess Diana Virtual Museum.
“We've never seen this dress on Diana and thought it would be nice to imagine it,” said Renae Plant, director and curator of the museum, who acquired it for an undisclosed amount. “You can’t put a price on history.”
As excitement and intense pressure mounted in the run-up to the day of the royal wedding in 1981, Diana found the studio to be an “oasis of peace”, Elizabeth says. “She would go upstairs and talk to all the seamstresses. She loved walking the rails because it was a new world for her.”
“I don’t think she was particularly interested in fashion before she met us,” she adds.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Unlike the weddings of Prince William in 2011 and Prince Harry in 2018, where the bridal designers Kate Middleton (Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen) and Meghan Markle (Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy) were only confirmed closer to nuptials, the Emanuels' involvement with Diana was widely known in advance.
“When Diana would come for a fitting, there would be hundreds of people outside waiting to spot her,” Elizabeth says. “We had to put shutters on the windows and we put pieces of fabric, of different colors, in the trash, just to confuse the journalists.”
Reflecting on how she and David helped the late Princess of Wales into her carriage on her royal wedding day, Elizabeth says: “We could hear the people outside clapping. Everyone was happy and smiling. was truly a fairy tale. wedding.”
