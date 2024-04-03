Fashion
Get 20% off this dress that has the perfect amount of Wowza
When you're looking for a new spring dress that you'll actually look forward to wearing, a good way to understand exactly what you need is to assess where it falls on the “wowza” scale. When you're looking for a dress for a date, you want to make sure it's toward the higher end of the scale (based on comfort, of course). If you're looking for something more office-oriented, you'll probably want to make sure it's a little closer to the bottom. However, if you are looking for a dress that could be used for almost any occasion, you need to make sure it falls somewhere in between.
Let me introduce this to you Prettygarden V-Neck Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress that, according to reviews, has the “perfect amount of wowza.” And as an expert fashion writer who reviews hundreds of dresses a week, I think they're spot on. In addition to having just the right amount of wowza for all the spring festivities, the dress can now be purchased on sale for just $38 – a fantastic price for such a shopper-favorite dress.
Get the Prettygarden V-Neck Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $48) on sale for only $38 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.
The elements of this dress come together to create the perfect balance. The dress's V-neckline, ruffled hem, wrap silhouette, and tie closure add extra points on the wowza factor and make it flirty enough for dates or events. Then, the maxi length and short sleeves help balance it all out, making it suitable enough for business functions or occasions that require a more modest dress code.
Besides sitting in a sweet spot on the wowza scale, there are a litany of reasons why shoppers love this dress. We would tell you them all, but as there are over 6,500 five-star reviews – many of which come with a rave review – we'll list just a few.
One of the reasons buyers love this style so much is because it's so flattering on them, with this buyer noting how this emphasizes “all the good things” about their bodies. Another reason why buyers love this dress is the comfort of its soft polyester and spandex fabric, which another user said to have a “silky feel”. Third, buyers love how the dress makes them feel. “This dress is a dream” a customer said. “[It’s] well made and comfortable! We can't help but feel pretty in it!
The possibilities with this dress are truly endless. Because it's a maxi, it's warm enough to wear in spring and fall, and it pairs well with everything from ankle boots to sandals to heels and even tennis shoes. Come summer, we could see this dress pairing beautifully with a pair of strappy sandals, a woven hat, and a tote bag while sipping a cocktail on vacation. Then, in the fall, you can dress it up with ankle boots, a wide-brimmed hat and a clutch for the ultimate fall look.
One more reason why buyers love it the dress It’s super cheap, especially for the quality. A buyer noted that it “seems a lot more expensive” than it is. And now you can get it on sale while it's still 20% off!
See it: get it Prettygarden V-Neck Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $48) on sale for only $38 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.
