Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 will take place in Marrakech, Morocco





Calling all creatives and designers in the region: Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 is almost here and it will take place in Marrakech, Morocco at the end of October. It's a new year, which means another edition of the coveted Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) is just around the corner. Since its inaugural launch in 2018, the successor to Fashion Trust UK, FTA has been spotlighting the best talent and creatives that the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region has to offer for years. Under the reign of H.H. Sheikha Moza bint Nasser as Honorary President, with co-presidents H.H. Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani and Tania Fares, the platform is dedicated to supporting and mentoring emerging creators by providing them with a platform worldwide. This year, for its sixth edition, the FTA announced that its host city will be the spirited Marrakech, in accordance with the Qatar-Morocco 2024, Year of Culture initiative. The partnership was announced to collaboratively celebrate the strong relationship between the two nations, their rich cultures and their unwavering vision to support regional talent. To announce the location of its latest edition, the FTA today broadcast a video featuring the Moroccan talents of

diverse creative backgrounds, drawing more attention to the country's artistry and talent. At the same time, the FTA will highlight Morocco's many treasures by inviting guests from around the world to explore and celebrate Moroccan heritage in the hope of launching lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other countries. The year will be marked by major art exhibitions, festivals and cultural events in each of the two countries through a total of 80 events. The format of the finalists' presentation, judges' deliberations and awards ceremony will remain consistent with previous editions. Each year, six designers are selected in six different categories for the FTA, including ready-to-wear, evening wear, accessories, jewelry, early talents (2022, 2023 and 2024 graduates) and guest country , as well as a new category launched. this edition, called “The Fashion Tech Award 2024”. The Fashion Trust Arabia Award 2024 includes different prizes for each category, including a financial grant of approximately $100,000 to $200,000, decided accordingly based on the business development plan and annual turnover. The Franca Sozzani Debut Talent category, where the winner will receive a grant of $25,000 to $50,000, as well as mentorship from several designers and partners to help them start their business. As well as several internships and mentoring opportunities at companies including Huntsman Savile Row, MATCHES, The Bicester Collection and Maison Pyramide PR consultancy. The composition of the jury for the 2024 edition has not yet been revealed, but we can expect a committee made up of pioneers in the sector. Previous editions have seen renowned names among the panel, including Giambattista Valli, Samuel Ross, Olivier Rousteing, Erdem Moralıoğlu, Imran Amed and Gaia Repossi. Applications for the sixth edition of the FTA are now open here.

