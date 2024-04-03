Shopping at the Ramona Womans Club Luncheon and Fashion Show





The theme of this year's Ramona Womans Club Luncheon and Fashion Show is Spring Festival. The highlight of the annual event on Thursday, April 11 will be fashion, handbags and jewelry from El Cajon's Glamor Girlz Boutique that will be modeled by Womans Club members. Glamor Girlz owner Peggy Harris said the clothes are comfortable and fun but dressed up with a little sparkle. They have a high-end look, but I get wholesale pricing, so the prices are reasonable, Harris said. They have a wow effect when models wear them. Harris has owned his clothing business for 40 years, including 25 years at its current location at 124 E. Main St. El Cajon. During this time, she organized fashion show fundraisers and vendor sales for various organizations, including the nonprofit Soroptimist International which supports women and girls, and the Center St . Madeleine Sophies, which offers programs for adults with disabilities. A percentage of sales goes to the host organization, Harris said. Ramona High School culinary students will prepare Mexican-themed dishes for the lunch portion of the fundraiser. Orlando Perez, culinary arts teacher, said preparing and serving food for the event teaches students practical skills. It also promotes the program when participants in community events see the professional level of services provided by the students. It teaches students to be productive members of society and give back to the community, he said. And they can develop relationships with potential employers. The menu will include chicken and ground beef enchiladas, chicken and marinated beef quesadillas, Mexican rice, southwest bean salad, 16 bean soup and, for dessert, fruit salad, a flan, churros and orchata. Betty Shaw, a member of the Ramona Womans Club Ways and Means Committee, said everyone had a great time at the fashion show and the food was excellent. We were really excited and we were going to go for it,” Shaw said. It's going really well. Ramona Womans Club President Jill McKenzie said the club has hosted an annual luncheon and fashion show for years to raise money for scholarships and community nonprofits. Three separate scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to graduating Ramona students this year, McKenzie said. Recipients will be announced at the Ramona High Awards on May 23, she said. Another $300 will be donated to three nonprofit organizations for a total of $900 in community contributions, McKenzie said. Nonprofit recipients will be announced at the Ramona Womans Clubs general meeting on May 2. “That’s why we spend the whole year fundraising,” she said. In addition to selling tickets for $30 per person for the luncheon and fashion show, the club will raise funds by raffling off gift baskets and gift certificates. Guests can purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win one of 31 gift baskets or gift cards, McKenzie said. The luncheon and fashion show will be held at 11 a.m. at the clubhouse, 524 Main St. Regular club meetings are at 12:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month from September through June at the clubhouse. To purchase tickets or for more information, call McKenzie at 760-315-2039.

